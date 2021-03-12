24 hours in pictures, 12 March 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world
Mamphe Daniel Msiza appears in the Palm Ridge Magistrates court, 12 March 2021 on charges relating to VBS . Picture: Neil McCartney
Former CFO of Transnet and Eskom, Anoj Singh testifies at the State Capture Commission in Johannesburg, 12 March 2021, about the freight rail agency. He was implicated in dodgy dealings by other executives, board members, bodyguards, and drivers. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 12: Dustin Johnson of the United States and Collin Morikawa of the United States wait to play on the 14th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2021 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 12: Joaquin Niemann of Chile plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2021 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mike Ehrmann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
NEW ORLEANS, LA – MARCH 11: Jarred Vanderbilt #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 11, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr. / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson tours the Lakeland Forum Covid-19 vaccination centre on March 12, 2021 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan / POOL / AFP)
Jeremie Breaud, mayor of Bron, poses on March 12, 2021 in the town hall of Bron near Lyon, after being placed under police protection after death threats by beheading. (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP)
Demonstrators with a Palestinian flag stand atop the roof of the local municipality building of the mostly Arab city of Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel on March 12, 2021 during an Arab Israeli demonstration against organised crime and intra-communal violence. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Sweden’s Albin Lagergren (C) vies for the ball with Germany’s Patrick Wiencek and Germany’s Julius Kuehn during the Handball Tokyo Olympics 2020 qualifying match between Germany and Sweden at the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin on March 12, 2021. (Photo by MICHAEL HUNDT / AFP)
A person walks on March 12, 2021 on the Dunkirk seaside. – Hundreds of thousands of people in northern France went back into lockdown the week end before, while health officials stepped up a nationwide vaccination campaign to make up ground after a slow start. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)
Italy’s special COVID-19 commissioner General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo gestures during a visit to a new vaccination centre at Fiumicino Airport near Rome, on March 12, 2021, amid the covid-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic. – Italy is facing “a new wave” of coronavirus infections, the prime minister warned on March 12 as his government prepared to tighten restrictions across most of the country. Schools, restaurants, shops and museums are expected to close from March 14 in the majority of regions, after Italy recorded almost 26,000 new Covid-19 cases and another 373 deaths on March 11. (Photo by GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / POOL / AFP)
A Palestinian flag flies above Arab Israelis sitting on mats together attending the Muslim Friday prayers’ sermon, during a demonstration in the mostly Arab city of Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel on March 12, 2021 against organised crime and calling upon the Israeli police to stop a wave of intra-communal violence. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Kieron Pollard (R) of West Indies watches as Dhanushka Gunathilaka (L) and Dinesh Chandimal (C) of Sri Lanka get runs during the 2nd ODI match between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on March 12, 2021. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)
Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers as a cleric displays a holy relic, believed to be a hair from the Prophet Mohammad’s beard, during Miraj-Ul-Alam (ascension to heaven) celebrations at Kashmir’s main Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on March 12, 2021. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)
Jeremie Breaud (2L), mayor of Bron, talks with a man in a market as he is escorted by police officers on March 12, 2021 in Bron near Lyon, after being placed under police protection after death threats by beheading. (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP)
In this photo illustration a woman looks through a webpage of the online retail giant Amazon displaying Chinese-made doormats with the Sri Lankan flag design for sale, in Colombo on March 12, 2021. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews soldiers during a military honours ceremony at the Ferme du Cuin, the training centre of the 4th Regiment of the French Foreign Legion, in Saint-Gauderic, southern France, on March 12, 2021. – The French president presented decrees of naturalisation to five legionnaires during the ceremony. (Photo by STEPHANE MAHE / POOL / AFP)
Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers as a cleric displays a holy relic, believed to be a hair from the Prophet Mohammad’s beard, during Miraj-Ul-Alam (ascension to heaven) celebrations at Kashmir’s main Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on March 12, 2021. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)
Dunblane Cathedral is pictured in Dunblane, Scotland, on March 12, 2021, where memorials are held for Britain’s worst mass shooting during which sixteen schoolchildren, all of them aged just five and six, were killed with their teacher, 25 years ago. – People in the Scottish town of Dunblane on March 13, 2021, mark the 25th anniversary of Britain’s worst mass shooting by a local man who opened fire on a gym class before taking his own life and which led to the introduction of some of the world’s toughest gun laws. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP)
Team Jumbo rider Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey competes during the 6th stage of the 79th Paris – Nice cycling race, 202.5 km between Brignoles and Biot, on March 12, 2021. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)