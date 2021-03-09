Multimedia 9.3.2021 06:08 pm

24 hours in pictures, 9 March 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

News in pictures

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 8 March 2021 8.3.2021
48 Hours in pictures, 7 March 2021 7.3.2021
24 hours in pictures, 5 March 2021 5.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Agrizzi’s bail conditions relaxed, Bosasa case postponed to May

Business News SA economy contracted by 7% in 2020

Entertainment Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Columns Busisiwe Mkhwebane: An ANC battleground

Courts Zuma fails to oppose Zondo commission contempt case

today in print

Read Today's edition