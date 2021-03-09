24 hours in pictures, 9 March 2021

18/20

George Floyd’s sister Bridgett Floyd walks past messages written by protesters as she leaves after speaking outside the Hennepin County Government Center after the first day of jury selection began in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin who is accused of killing Floyd, March 8, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. – Jury selection was delayed on Monday, March 8 in the high-profile trial of white police officer Derek Chauvin accused of killing George Floyd, a Black man whose death was captured on video and sparked mass protests against racial injustice in the United States and around the world. As hundreds of protesters gathered near a heavily guarded Minneapolis courthouse, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ordered jury selection put off until at least Tuesday. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)