48 Hours in pictures, 7 March 2021

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 Women are seen working at a brick kiln in Lahore on March 6, 2021. Photo by Arif ALI / AFP 2/13 A farm worker fumigates strawberries at a field in Lahore on March 5, 2021. Photo by Arif ALI / AFP 3/13 A child walks among blooming trees in a peach orchard in Aitona, on March 5, 2021 Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP 4/13 A young boy holds grocery bags as he walks away from a burnt down and looted Auchan supermarket in the up-market area of Almadies in Dakar on March 6, 2021 as protests have been ongoing for three days in Senegal after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following rape charges. - The Senegal government vowed on March 5, 2021 to use "all means necessary" to return order after police fired tear gas in clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko as the Interior Minister said four people had died. Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP 5/13 Pope Francis (R) is greeted by children up on his arrival at Baghdad's Saint Joseph Cathedral on the second day of the first papal visit to Iraq on March 6, 2021. - Pope Francis made a plea for peace today, telling those gathered at an interreligious service in southern Iraq that he hoped the world would "journey from conflict to unity." Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP 6/13 Tourists walk in front of several Orthodox churches in the historical center of the town of Rostov Velikiy, Yaroslavl' region, on March 6, 2021. - Rostov Velikiy (The Great) is part of the so called Golden Ring of Russia, comprising several cities outside Moscow, which also played a significant role in the formation of the Russian Orthodox Church. The Golden Ring towns feature unique monuments of Russian architecture of the 12th–18th centuries, including kremlins, monasteries, cathedrals, and churches. Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP 7/13 A handout picture released by the Vatican media office, shows Pope Francis, releasing a white dove at a square near the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the old city of Iraq's northern Mosul on March 7, 2021. - Pope Francis, on his historic Iraq tour, visits today Christian communities that endured the brutality of the Islamic State group until the jihadists' "caliphate" was defeated three years ago Photo by - VATICAN MEDIA / AFP 8/13 A doctor (C) receives her dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive at a hospital in Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines 06 March 2021. The arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccines from Europe follows the shipment of Sinovac vaccines from China, as the Philippines continues its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA 9/13 Worshippers attend a mass led by Pope Francis, at the Chaldean Cathedral of 'Saint Joseph' in Baghdad, Iraq, 06 March 2021. Pope Francis is visiting Iraq for the Apostolic Journey from 05 to 08 March 2021, the first ever papal visit to the country. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO 10/13 An elderly woman waits for a dose of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at Korean Hospital in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 07 March 2021. Nepal started the nationwide vaccination drive with Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, for people over 65 years. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA 11/13 A Participant takes part in the 43rd annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, 06 March 2021. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS 12/13 People walk next to closed commercial locals, on 25 de Marzo street, the largest center of popular commerce in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 06 March 2021. Sao Paulo, the richest and most populated state in Brazil, on 06 March imposed a lockdown and the closure of all businesses, except those of first necessity, during the coming weeks due to the serious rebound in cases and deaths from covid-19, which have put their healthcare system on the brink of collapse. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA 13/13 Artist of the Moscow Academic Musical Theater, Sergei Manuilov as Siegfried and prima ballerina of the Kremlin Ballet Theater Yekaterina Pervushina as Odette-Odile perform in the play 'Swan Lake' on stage of the Kyrgyz Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 06 March 2021. Russian artists gave their only concert in Bishkek after restrictions were lifted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

