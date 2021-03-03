24 hours in pictures, 3 March 2021

13/20

A mourner lays flowers at the “Espace Nelson Mandela” community centre in Bondy, a north-eastern Paris suburb, on March 3, 2021, prior to a commemorative march in tribute to Aymane, a 15-year-old boy who was shot dead in the city late on February 26. – Two brothers aged 17 and 27 were indicted and remanded in custody on March 1 for the murder of Aymane, 15, shot dead on February 26 in a community centre in Bondy, after a “dispute” of which the outlines remain unclear. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)