24 hours in pictures, 3 March 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
This handout photo courtesy of the US Air Force shows the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” and the United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, debut the Super Delta formation consisting of six F-16 Fighting Falcons and six F/A-18 Super Hornets over a C-130J Super Hercules at Naval Air Facility El Centro, March 2, 2021. – This is the first time the demo teams performed the formation which grew out of joint training opportunities held in 2020 and 2021. (Photo by Andrew D. SARVER / US AIR FORCE / AFP)
A protest on Rondebult Road in Boksburg, 3 March 2021. Residents barricaded the road effectively closing the road as they are protesting about looming evictions in the area. Picture: Neil McCartney
A protest on Rondebult road in Boksburg, 3 March 2021. Residents barricaded the road effectivley closing the road as they are protesting about looming evictions in the area. Picture: Neil McCartney
Protesters use a makeshift shield to block rubber bullets during a protest on Rondebult Road in Boksburg, 3 March 2021. Residents barricaded the road effectively closing the road as they are protesting about looming evictions in the area. Picture: Neil McCartney
A woman looks at paintings on a wall during a protest for the elimination of violence against women, outside the Investigation Office of Cuauhtemoc Mayor’s Office in Mexico City, on March 2, 2021. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP)
Workers prepare steamed buns along a street in Beijing on March 3, 2021. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP)
Members of the EFF and Police after a protest outside the Akasia High School, where some children living in the near area have not been accepted to their local school, 3 March 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Members of the EFF and Police after a protest outside the Akasia High School, where some children living in the near area have not been accepted to their local school, 3 March 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Mount Sinabung spews ash during its eruption as seen from Namanteran village in Karo, North Sumatra on March 3, 2021. (Photo by HENDRA SYAMHARI / AFP)
Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak poses with the Budget Box as he leaves 11 Downing Street before presenting the government’s annual budget to Parliament in London on March 3, 2021, – British finance minister Rishi Sunak unveils his annual budget today promising measures to safeguard businesses and jobs, while tackling virus-fuelled debt as England prepares to exit its third lockdown. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)
Artisans assemble train coaches at Alstom Ubunye’s factory, in Nigel, 3 March 2021, during the visit by Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Deputy Minister of Transport Dikeledi Magazi, Deputy minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Fikile Majola with other officials to Gibela – Rail Manufacturing Plant. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Germany’s Andreas Sander starts for the first training session of the men’s downhill race during the FIS Ski Alpine World Cup in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria on March 3, 2021. (Photo by Johann GRODER / various sources / AFP)
A mourner lays flowers at the “Espace Nelson Mandela” community centre in Bondy, a north-eastern Paris suburb, on March 3, 2021, prior to a commemorative march in tribute to Aymane, a 15-year-old boy who was shot dead in the city late on February 26. – Two brothers aged 17 and 27 were indicted and remanded in custody on March 1 for the murder of Aymane, 15, shot dead on February 26 in a community centre in Bondy, after a “dispute” of which the outlines remain unclear. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)
An elderly resident of the Villa Sacra Famiglia nursing home (RSA) in Rome kisses the hand of her grandson through a plastic screen in a so-called “Hug Room”, on March 03, 2021 amid the new coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. – The Hug Room allows guests and their families to embrace each other, while remaining separate and protected from the contagious disease, still guaranteeing physical contact for mental and emotional wellbeing. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
Sanremo Festival host and artistic director Amadeus (C) is surrounded by dancers on the stage of the Ariston Theatre during the 71st Sanremo Italian Song Festival, in Sanremo, Italy, 02 March 2021. The festival runs from 02 to 06 March 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
Taronga Zoo senior keeper Rob Dockerill holds Annie the Platypus during a World Wildlife Day announcement at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, 03 March 2021. Sydney’s Taronga Zoo has used World Wildlife Day to pledge to save the platypus from extinction. Picture: EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
A picture taken with a drone shows the Maracana Stadium prior to the match between Flamengo and Nova Iguacu, during the opening of the Carioca championship in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 02 March 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda
Protesters react after police fired tear gas during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay on March 3, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP)
School teachers wearing traditional hats and uniforms take part in a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 03 March 2021. Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called for a halt of violence during a meeting on 02 March as protests continued amid rising tension in the country between anti-coup protesters and security forces. Picture: EPA-EFE/KAUNG ZAW HEIN
A bee collects pollen from the flower of a blossoming almond tree in Pecs, Hungary, 03 March 2021, when the daily peak temperatures reached 16 degrees Celsius in the southern part of the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/GYORGY VARGA
