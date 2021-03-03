WATCH LIVE: Brian Molefe continues with Eskom testimony at Zondo commission

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe will continue with his testimony about his time at the power utility at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Wednesday morning.

Molefe appeared before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday, when he continued to take swipes at President Cyril Ramaphosa for the role he played as chairperson of Swiss-owned Optimum Coal Mine, which was contracted to supply coal to Eskom.

Before Molefe’s testimony was cut short in late January, he claimed that mining company Glencore, the Anglo-Swiss multinational, made Ramaphosa chairperson of its then partly-owned Optimum in 2012 in order to assist the company in its dealings with Eskom due to his political influence.

Meanwhile, Zondo assured Molefe the allegations he made against Ramaphosa “has not been and will not be swept under the carpet”.

The former Eskom boss also said Exxaro wanted to charge Eskom more than R1,000 a ton for coal and wanted the power utility to purchase land for it to mine.

He reiterated this was in spite of black economic empowerment (BEE) businesses offering coal at a lower cost than Exxaro.

