WATCH: Four intruders steal motorcycle in Roodepoort

Motorcycle theft in South Africa is an escalating phenomenon and certainly a major concern for residents who own motorcycles.

In the early hours of Sunday, 28 February, a motorcycle was stolen by four intruders who gained entry to a property in Groendoring Avenue, Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort through the front gate.

According to the Honeydew CPF Sector 2, criminals are active in the area and residents are urged to take extra caution.

Residents are further advised to ensure valuables are out of sight of the street where possible and to check with security companies if they have gate-tampering alarms.

This article first appeared on Roodepoort Record and was republished with permission.

