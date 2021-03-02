Multimedia 2.3.2021 10:03 am

WATCH LIVE: Brian Molefe returns to Zondo Commission to complete Eskom testimony

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

Former Eskom boss Brian Molefe returns to the witness stand at the Zondo commission of inquiry for alleged abuse of power during his tenure at the power utility.

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is expected back in the witness stand on Tuesday morning before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

Molefe is expected to continue with his testimony after it was cut short in late January. Three hours into his testimony, Zondo adjourned the proceedings after it became known he had been in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

The former Eskom boss is alleged to have abused his power at both Eskom and Transnet, where he was CEO before moving to the power utility, enabling the Gupta family and their associates to secure millions of rands of lucrative deals.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC.

