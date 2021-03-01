Johannesburg Wildlife Vet Hospital

The Johannesburg Wildlife Vet in Midrand is a nonprofit wildlife veterinary hospital and rehabilitation facility in the Midland area that provides care for indigenous wildlife that may need medical help for a variety of reasons. They rely on funding from the community and corporate sponsors to do their important work. Photographer Neil McCartney spent a few days with them to document some of the animals they are treating right now.
A member of staff feeds a juvenile house bat some meal worms.
Dr Karin Lourens feeds a Juvenile Porcupine that was hand reared, most of the sharp edges of his quills have been cut which suggests he was being prepared for packaging to be sent somewhere before he was rescued.
A Caracal that was hand raised by a member of the public plays with a feather. Although a lot of the animals that they receive are hand reared, with proper care and procedures, they will be able to be put back in the wild.
One of the many tortoises that are in the outside area on the vets premises. Tortoises pose a problem in that it is illegal to own them without a permit, but they are unable to return the seized ones to the wild due to the problem of biodiversity within the various species in the wild.
Wildlife Rehabilitation Specialist, Nikki Wright with a hand reared Bat Earred Fox in the outside enclosures for sick and injured wildlife.
A hand reared Bat Earred Fox in an outside enclosure.
A Hedgehog with serious bite marks, that may have come from a dog or other large animal gets treated in the surgery at the JWV.
A happy day as the staff wipe off a African Wild Cat from the board. This signifies that the animal has moved into the first part of the process to restore it to the wild meaning that their job is successfully done.
A list of some of the animals being treated within the facility, this board is one of a few and shows the animals that are recieving medical treatment.
A Steppe Buzzard that is being treated for a broken wing.
Dr Karin Lourens (R) and Sr Alicia Abbot (L) give physiotherapy to a juvenile Black Backed Jackal in the surgery.
Wildlife Rehabilitation Assistant, Ivy Machakaire feeds some of the many tortoises in the outdoor enclosure area.
A Large Spotted Genet in the outside enclosures.
This tortoise was painted yellow by the people that owned him, the JWV is working to get the paint off, but its a slow process as no solvents can be used.
Sr Alicia Abbott examines the wing of an injured Brown Snake Eagle.
