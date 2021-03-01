Multimedia 1.3.2021 06:02 pm

Johannesburg Wildlife Vet Hospital

Neil McCartney

Johannesburg Wildlife Vet

The Johannesburg Wildlife Vet in Midrand is a nonprofit wildlife veterinary hospital and rehabilitation facility in the Midland area that provides care for indigenous wildlife that may need medical help for a variety of reasons. They rely on funding from the community and corporate sponsors to do their important work. Photographer Neil McCartney spent a few days with them to document some of the animals they are treating right now.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 1 March 2021 1.3.2021
48 hours in pictures, 28 February 2021 28.2.2021
Hail storm hits Ekurhuleni 26.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Mayor plans legal challenge to reverse PE name change to Gqeberha

Columns Right to live life on own terms is constitutional – why not death?

Government Here are the new rules: SA moves to level 1 lockdown

Politics Legal battle looms between Herman Mashaba and John Steenhuisen

Food and Drink Classic red velvet cupcakes recipe with a twist

today in print

Read Today's edition