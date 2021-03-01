24 hours in pictures, 1 March 2021

Palestinians go through a barbed-wire fence into Israel as they attempt to cross to reach their workplaces close to the Israeli checkpoint of Mitar, near Hebron in the occupied West Bank on March 1, 2021, despite a nationwide lockdown enforced by the Israeli authorities to stem a surge in COVID-19 coronavirus cases. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)
Slovenia’s Bor Pavlovcic slips in the inrun of the normal hill during the trial jump of the Mixed Team HS106 hill jumping event at the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, on February 28, 2021. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)
The waning gibbous moon appears in the sky following the weekend’s full “Snow Moon”, near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on February 28, 2021. (Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP)
Senior four Candidate learners at Mbogo Mixed Secondary School line up for inspection ahead of their final examinations in Wakiso on March 1, 2021. – Pupils started with their final examinations after Uganda closed all schools in March 2020 as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Badru KATUMBA / AFP)
Doctor Tim Mohlmann shows a disc with mesh of the Eave Tube system, an invention by the company In2Care consisting in a special ventilation pipe for homes, containing a mosquito net impregnated with insecticides that reduces the risk of malaria, in Wageningen on March 1, 2021. (Photo by ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT
This handout picture taken and released by Ukraine’s Health?are Ministry press office on March 1, 2021, shows the minister Maksym Stepanov receiving a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Kiev. (Photo by Anastasia FATIEIEVA / Ukraine health ministry / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO /ANASTASIA FATIEIEVA/UKRAINE HEALTH MINISTRY PRESS OFFICE ” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
A City of London Police officer stands on duty outside an entrance to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, commonly known as St Barts, in central London on March 1, 2021 where Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to after being admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital on February 16. – Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband Prince Philip on Monday left the private London hospital where he had spent nearly two weeks to have heart tests and treatment at another hospital, Buckingham Palace said. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)
Former Eskom CEO, Matshela Koko at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 1 March 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba appears for planning Tshegofatso Pule’s murder and paying the killer R70,000 at Roodepoort magistrate court in Johannesburg, 1 March 2021, the body of the pregnant 28-year-old was found hanging from a tree two years ago, with multiple stab wounds. Picture;Nigel Sibanda
A general view of the RDP flats in Olievenhoutbosch that are being occupied before the construction has been finalised, 1 March 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles
