70% capacity allowed for long distance travel under new level 1 regulations

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has gazetted new lockdown level 1 regulations in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address on Sunday evening.

Ramaphosa confirmed South Africa would move to a level 1 lockdown as the country has seen a decline in Covid-19 transmissions.

The President also said the curfew would remain in place between the hours of 12pm and 4am.

Businesses will need to close by 11pm to allow their customers and staff to return home by curfew including cinemas, theatres, casinos, museums, public swimming pools, beaches and public parks, botanical gardens, gyms and fitness centres, and businesses offering wine tastings.

ALSO READ: Second batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrives in SA

Bus and taxi services may not carry more than 70% of their licensed capacity for long distance travel.

However, they may carry 100% of the licensed capacity for any trip not regarded as long distance travel.

The regulations further state that “a person may also not be evicted from his or her land or home or have his or her place of residence demolished for the duration of the national state of disaster unless a competent court has granted an order authorising the eviction or demolition”.

Here is what you need to know regarding the amended regulations:

Gatherings will be permitted, subject to limitations on size, adherence to social distancing and other health protocols.

Social, cultural and religious gatherings are now allowed – 100 people for indoor gatherings and 250 people for outdoor gatherings. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Night vigils or other gatherings before or after funerals are still not permitted.

Nightclubs will remain closed.

The sale of alcohol will be permitted, according to normal licence provisions. However, no alcohol may be sold during the hours of curfew.

Only five airports will be open for international travel with standard infection control measures. These are OR Tambo, Cape Town, King Shaka, Kruger Mpumalanga and Lanseria airports.

The wearing of masks in public places is still mandatory and failure to wear a mask when required remains a criminal offence.

The 33 land border posts that were closed throughout this period will remain closed, while the other 20 will remain open.

Read the full regulations under the Disaster Management Act below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.