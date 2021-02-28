48 hours in pictures, 28 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 This photograph shows the full moon behind a gargoyle of Notre-Dame cathedral, in Paris, on February 27, 2021. (Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP) 2/12 The second delivery of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine arrives at the O R Tambo International Airport, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 February 2021. The vaccine has been approved by South African Health Products Authority and is expected to only be given to healthcare workers. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK / POOL 3/12 Janne Tuohino of Finland and his co-driver Reeta Hamalainen of Finland steer their Ford Fiesta WRC car during the 8th stage of the Arctic Rally Finland, second round of the FIA World Rally Championship on February 27, 2021 in Siikakama, northeast of Rovaniemi, in Finnish Lappland. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) 4/12 An AK-47 sculpted with sand at the Durban beach, 23 February 2021, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/12 A protester uses a fire extinguisher as security forces crack down on demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon on February 28, 2021. (Photo by Sai Aung Main / AFP) 6/12 Protesters hold posters with the image of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyidaw on February 28, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP) 7/12 The Nelson Mandela capture site sculpture unveiled by then President Jacob Zuma on the 50th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s capture and arrest in 1962, 23 February 2021, Howick, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Jacques Nelles 8/12 A Sahrawi soldier waves the Sahrawi flag during a parade marking the 45th anniversary of the declaration of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SDAR), at a refugee camp on the outskirts of the southwestern Algerian city of Tindouf, on February 27, 2021. (Photo by RYAD KRAMDI / AFP) 9/12 An E-toll gantry is seen along the N1 near Roodepoort, 28 February 2021. Picture: Michel Bega 10/12 A policeman points his weapon at people in Taunggyi, a city in Shan State, on February 28, 2021, as security forces continue to crackdown on demonstrations by protesters against the military coup. (Photo by STR / AFP) 11/12 Riot police face off against pro-democracy protesters taking part in a demonstration headed toward the residence of Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha in Bangkok on February 28, 2021. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) 12/12 Hindu devotees offer prayers by rolling on the ground after performing a bathing ritual on the last day of the month-long Swasthani Festival at the Hanumante River in Bhaktapur on the outskirts of Kathmandu on February 27, 2021. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP)

