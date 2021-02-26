24 hours in pictures, 26 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 A polar bear cub named Kara, plays in its enclosure at the Zoological and Botanical park in Mulhouse, eastern France, on February 25, 2021. The polar bear cub, who makes its first steps outside, was born in November 2020. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) 2/12 An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish child, wearing a fake beard and a shtreimel to celebrate Purim, walks in Jerusalem’s the Mea Shearim neighborhood in, on February 25, 2021. – Israel imposed a night-time curfew for three nights to curb the spread of the coronavirus during the Jewish holiday of Purim. The carnival-like Purim holiday is celebrated with parades and costume parties to commemorate biblical story of the deliverance of the Jewish people from a plot to exterminate them in the ancient Persian empire, as recorded in the Book of Esther. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) 3/12 A workers wearing a protective suit and carrying an umbrella walks past the graves of COVID-19 victims at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery, in Manaus, Brazil, on February 25, 2021. – Brazil surpassed 250,000 deaths due to COVID-19. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP) 4/12 British skipper Samantha Davies holds flares as she celebrates upon her arrival aboard her Imoca 60 Initiative Coeur, after the Vendee Globe round-the-world solo sailing race, in Les Sables-d’Olonne, western France, on February 26, 2021. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) 5/12 ANCWL President Bathabile Dlamini briefs media at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 26 February 2021, on the statement of the national executive committee virtual meeting to communicate the decisions of the National Executive Committee meeting held from the 21 -22nd February2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 6/12 Driving School cars and trucks block the entrance to the Centurion licencing centre during a protest by the National Driving School Association, 26 February 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles 7/12 Members of the group ‘National Mosaic’ make a painting of Diego Armando Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 25 February 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio RONCORONI 8/12 Rumiati, 65, who suffered a stroke, sits in the sand receiving a traditional medical treatment with black sand at Syiah Kuala beach, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 26 February 2021. Locals in the area believe that bathing with black sand can cure and prevent strokes and hypertension. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK 9/12 Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department officers sanitize at the Management & Science University (MSU) at Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 26 February 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL 10/12 A demonstration of Extinction Rebellion in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, has been dissolved by the local triangle (police, judiciary and mayor), February 26, 2021. About eighty activists, some of whom scantily dressed, blocked the Overtoom in Amsterdam-West. About twenty of them do not want to leave, they are taken away elsewhere. Picture: EPA-EFE/Koen van Weel 11/12 Opposition parties supporters march with Georgian flags and banners in support of Georgian opposition leader Melia in Tbilisi, Georgia, 26 February 2021. Police stormed the United National Movement (UNM) party’s headquarters and arrested UNM chairman Melia on 23 February. Georgia’s prime minister Gakharia announced his resignation on 18 February 2021 over plans to arrest opposition leader Melia. Picture: EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE 12/12 Ice swimmers wearing costumes celebrate the Lantern Festival, which marks the end to the Lunar New Year festivities, on a frozen lake in Shenyang in northeastern China’s Liaoning province on February 26, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP)

