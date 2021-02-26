Environment 26.2.2021 12:20 pm

WATCH: Hippo causes traffic jam in Richards Bay

Dave Savides

Motorists are also reminded of the dangers of stopping their vehicles on a busy highway.

Traffic was brought to a standstill on Thursday afternoon as motorists on the John Ross enjoyed a bit of game viewing.

The hippo was grazing alongside the highway, in the vicinity of the Medway intersection, shortly after lunchtime.

While it has become the norm for motorists to stop, exit their vehicles and attempt a close-up photo of the hippo, conservation authorities caution against this.

Instead, for the safety of both people and the hippo, it should be left to graze in peace.

