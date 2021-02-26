Crime 26.2.2021 12:25 pm

Nathaniel Julies murder case moved to the JHB high court for trial

Citizen Reporter
Nathaniel Julies' grieving father Mark Harris in the Protea Magistrate's Court. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Down syndrome boy allegedly shot by police officer and dumped at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where he later died.

The case against three police officers linked to the murder of a 16-year-old Down syndrome boy, Nathaniel Julies of Eldorado Park, has been moved to the Johannesburg high court for trial starting on 19 March.

The three officers appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has completed its investigation and the indictment has close to 50 witnesses.

Some of the witnesses include police officers from the Eldorado Park police station and medical practitioners who treated Julies in his last moments at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

He was allegedly shot by a police officer and dumped at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where he later died.

It was the first time that the three accused, Scorpion Ndyalvane and Caylene Whiteboy, and Voster Netshiongolo, appeared in court together.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy remain behind bars while Netshiongolo is out on R10,000 bail.

Julies’ death sparked heated protests by the Eldorado Park community. Residents marched to the local police station demanding answers, accusing police of trying to conceal evidence.

ALSO READ: Nathaniel Julies’ mother says she will cherish memories of her ‘wonderful child’

Legal representatives for Ndyalvane and Whiteboy complained they had not seen the docket and therefore could not disclose to the court whether they have their own witnesses.

Compiled by Siyanda Ndlovu 

