24 hours in pictures, 25 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 This recent undated handout photo received from Edgar’s Mission on February 25, 2021 shows “Baarack”, a wild sheep who was found wandering the wilderness of the Australian bush with a huge 35-kilogram (77 lbs.) coat after an estimated five years of unchecked growth, at Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary in Lancefield, Victoria state. (Photo by Handout / Edgar’s Mission / AFP) 2/12 Driving school vehicles blockade the roads at the Sandton Licensing Department in Marlboro, 25 February 2021 during a protest by the National Driving School Association of SA against the system of online bookings that they say is not working for them. They effectively shut down the center causing everyone that had booked for various services to have to leave without anything. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/12 People that were trapped in the parking lot, some for hours ask police to help them get out to no avail during a protest at the Sandton Licensing Department in Marlboro, 25 February 2021 by the National Driving School Association of SA against the system of online bookings that they say is not working for them. They effectively shut down the center causing everyone that had booked for various services to have to leave without anything. Some where unable to leave the parking area, the many police on scene refused to help them move some of the cars to help get them out. Picture: Neil McCartney 4/12 German French skipper Isabelle Joschke celebrates aboard her Imoca 60 monohull “MACSF” as she arrives on the pier after the Vendee Globe round-the-world solo sailing race off the coast of Les Sables-d’Olonne, western France, on February 24, 2021. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) 5/12 A demonstrator kneels as he protests against the military coup while riot police advance on a street as tensions rise in Yangon, Myanmar, 25 February 2021. Anti-coup demonstrations continued amid regional diplomatic attempts to reach a resolution to weeks of unrest caused by the military coup. Picture: EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING 6/12 A dog and two young women dressed in costumes to celebrate Purim walk around Mahane Yahuda market, a day ahead of the official holiday, in Jerusalem, on February 24, 2021. – Israel imposed a night-time curfew for three nights to curb the spread of the coronavirus during the Jewish holiday of Purim. The carnival-like Purim holiday is celebrated with parades and costume parties to commemorate biblical story of the deliverance of the Jewish people from a plot to exterminate them in the ancient Persian empire, as recorded in the Book of Esther. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP) 7/12 Patrice Motsepe the South African candidate to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) arrives for a press conference to deliver his manifesto in Johannesburg on February 25, 2021. Motsepe is running against three other candidates, Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast, Augustin Senghor of Senegal and Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) 8/12 The Miami skyline is seen as the sun sets in the background in South Bay, Miami Beach, on February 24, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) 9/12 Matric students from Injoloba secondary school at Howick falls where they enjoy the view of the 95 metre cascade at a viewing deck in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal, 23 February 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles 10/12 Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi (C) at the end of the funeral of Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio and carabiniere Vittorio Iacovacci in the church of Santa Maria degli Angeli in Rome, Italy, 25 February 2021. Italian ambassador in the Congo, Luca Attanasio, and carabiniere Vittorio Iacovacci were killed in an attack in Congo on the road between Goma and Rutshuru. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO 11/12 People look at a giant mock syringe for COVID-19 vaccines and a Chinese character meaning ‘triumph’ in the southeastern city of Daegu, South Korea, 25 February 2021. South Korea is set to begin vaccinations against the COVID-19 on 26 February. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP 12/12 Freshly baked baguettes are laid out in the downstairs kitchen of the ‘Coudrier Geffroy’ bakery owned by Freddy Coudrier, in Paris, France, 24 February 2021 (issued 25 February 2021). The Confederation of French Bakers are seeking recognition for France’s iconic loaf of bread, the baguette, and vying for a coveted place in UNESCO’s heritage list of intangible treasures. The French baguette’s candidacy is in competition with the iconic gray zinc rooftops of Paris and the Arbois wine festival. In March, France’s Minister of Culture Bachelot will submit her choice out of the three candidates to French President Macron. Picture: EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

