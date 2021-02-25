Government 25.2.2021 02:23 pm

SAA flight fetching second batch of vaccines lands in Brussels

Citizen reporter
SAA flight fetching second batch of vaccines lands in Brussels

Picture: Fikile Mbalula/Twitter

The flight is expected back in South Africa on Saturday, and will offset the cost of the trip by also collecting other cargo.

An SAA flight fetching the second batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines for South Africa has landed in Brussels, reports eNCA.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on social media on Thursday morning the flight had departed to fetch the 80,000 vaccines.

While concerns over the cost of flying to Brussels and back with only vaccines have been raised, Mbalula said the flight would come back with “other cargo” as well.

ALSO READ: Mkhize tells parly why SA signed vaccine non-disclosure agreements

The flight is expected back in South Africa on Saturday. The flight, originally scheduled to fly out on Sunday, was delayed after permission to fly to Brussels by the South African Aviation Authority (Sacaa) was obtained later than anticipated.

This after Sacaa requested more information from SAA to assess the application, said the Public Enterprises Department, denying that the flight was denied permission altogether.

The Sacaa said it delayed the processing of the application after requesting the operator to provide further details relating to some of the risk-mitigating measures.

“The concern that SACAA had with the initial exemption application was in relation to the recency of their flight deck crew, whereby the applicant did not provide adequate details on mitigation measures.

“It is important to note that recency is a vital safety requirement for pilots as outlined in the Civil Aviation Regulations.

ALSO READ: SA switches gear on Covid-19 vaccine strategy – Mkhize

“It must also be noted that the operator, i.e. SAA, had voluntarily ceased operations a while back. However, this does not mean that they had surrendered their Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to the SACAA. In that regard, their AOC remains valid even though they had put their operations temporarily on hold.

“With that said, any operator who is not conducting regular flights, or their aircraft are not in regular service/operation for one reason or another, is expected to conduct the required maintenance on the aircraft, which may include preservation and return to service maintenance,” said Sacaa.

SAA managed to address Sacaa’s concerns and was granted permission to fly as a result.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Here are the new rules: SA moves to level 1 lockdown 28.2.2021
Daily news update: Dudu Myeni visits Nkandla, Prasa gets permanent CEO and second batch of vaccines arrives in SA 28.2.2021
Daily Covid-19 update: 117 deaths but North West, Free State record no fatalies 26.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Mayor plans legal challenge to reverse PE name change to Gqeberha

Columns Right to live life on own terms is constitutional – why not death?

Government Here are the new rules: SA moves to level 1 lockdown

Politics Legal battle looms between Herman Mashaba and John Steenhuisen

Food and Drink Classic red velvet cupcakes recipe with a twist

today in print

Read Today's edition