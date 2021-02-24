24 hours in pictures, 24 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 The pack rides during the fourth stage of the UAE Cycling Tour at al-Marjan Island on February 24, 2021. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP) 2/11 Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel patrol a street following an attack which killed two policemen last week, in Srinagar on February 24, 2021. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP) 3/11 This picture taken on February 24, 2021 shows soap bubbles floating in the air with the Notre-Dame de la Garde Basilica in the background, in Marseille, southern France, on February 24, 2021. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) 4/11 A carton box of a Covishield vaccine developed by Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII) is unloaded at the Mumbai airport on February 24, 2021, as part of the Covax scheme, which aims to procure and distribute inoculations fairly among all nations. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) 5/11 Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and children dressed in costumes to celebrate Purim are pictured in a classroom a day ahead of the official holiday, in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood in Jerusalem, on February 24, 2021. – The carnival-like Purim holiday is celebrated with parades and costume parties to commemorate biblical story of the deliverance of the Jewish people from a plot to exterminate them in the ancient Persian empire , as recorded in the Book of Esther. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP) 6/11 French midwives stand behind a placard reading “We make you born, we must recognise us” as they take part in a demonstration in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on February 24, 2021, for the third day of a national mobilisation of the profession since the beginning of the year. – The demonstrators who were protesting against complicated working conditions and lack of recognition staged the demonstration as part of a national strike and ahead of union representatives meeting with the office of the Minister of Health in the French capital Paris. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) 7/11 Peasant women display their production on the Day of the Paraguayan Woman, in Asuncion, on February 24, 2021. – Peasant women arrived in Asuncion to donate over 10,000 kilograms of their production to poor families on the Day of the Paraguayan Woman, as a way to protest violence againt women. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP) 8/11 WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 23: Kasperi Kapanen #42 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates past Zdeno Chara #33 of the Washington Capitals during the second period at Capital One Arena on February 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. Patrick Smith/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP) 9/11 South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and affiliated unions take part in a strike, 24 February 2021, outside Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital due to the government’s failure to stem unemployment and increase the salaries of public servants as per the agreement reached with the unions three years ago. Picture: Michel Bega 10/11 Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) sing and dance outside Numsa JC Bez House in Johannesburg, 24 February 2021, before joining a motorcade travelling to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in support of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) strike. Saftu is striking due to the government’s failure to stem unemployment and increase the salaries of public servants as per the agreement reached with the unions three years ago. Picture: Michel Bega 11/11 Chris van Zyl looks on during a recent Stormers training session. Picture: Gallo Images

