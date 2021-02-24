Multimedia 24.2.2021 02:48 pm

Saftu leaders arrested as they try to force way into Parliament

Siyanda Ndlovu
Saftu leaders arrested as they try to force way into Parliament

Saftu members gather at Keizersgracht Street for a march to Parliament to reject the minimum wage of R20 an hour. Photo: ANA

Police had to disperse crowds trying to force their way into Parliament ahead of the Budget Speech by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Two officials belonging to the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) were arrested in Cape Town for contravening the Disaster Management Act, Western Cape police have confirmed.

Saftu secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi told The Citizen that provincial secretary for Western Cape Andre Adams and Demawusa Western Cape chairperson Nadine Simons were arrested on Wednesday.

Saftu members on the day embarked on a general strike in all major cities in the country against the introduction of the national minimum wage and certain amendments to labour laws.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Budget Speech, workers take to the streets

In Cape, Town Police had to disperse crowds of people trying to force their way into Parliament ahead of the Budget Speech by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Saftu says the new amendments to labour laws will force unions to navigate even more obstacles before they can go on strike.

“Including strict rules on balloting of members, picket regulations which will prevent strikers engaging with other workers and extending conciliation procedures, even after negotiations have deadlocked,” said Vavi.

“This office can confirm that two people were arrested this afternoon in Cape Town for an offence in terms of the Disaster Management Act. Once charged they are expected to make a court appearance in Cape Town,” said police spokesperson Andre Traut.

Videos of groups of people picketing in different cities across the country while not observing Covid-19 safety regulations were making the rounds on social media.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘The next financial year is going to be a great one’ 26.2.2021
Sin tax increase ‘won’t discourage substance abusers’ – Sanca 26.2.2021
Mboweni paints sobering picture: ‘We owe a lot of people a lot of money’ 25.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition