Saftu leaders arrested as they try to force way into Parliament

Two officials belonging to the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) were arrested in Cape Town for contravening the Disaster Management Act, Western Cape police have confirmed.

Saftu secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi told The Citizen that provincial secretary for Western Cape Andre Adams and Demawusa Western Cape chairperson Nadine Simons were arrested on Wednesday.

Despite the policing dispersing crowds, people want to have their voices heard in front of parliament pic.twitter.com/nU2SR1lOW6 — Amandla! (@AmandlaMedia) February 24, 2021

Saftu members on the day embarked on a general strike in all major cities in the country against the introduction of the national minimum wage and certain amendments to labour laws.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Budget Speech, workers take to the streets

In Cape, Town Police had to disperse crowds of people trying to force their way into Parliament ahead of the Budget Speech by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

#SAPU leaders and members today did not sit when the call was made by their federation #SAFTU to fight back for their salary increment which was not honored by the State… We not only fighting in the courts but also on the streets. #SAFTUStayAway pic.twitter.com/jGxATpDDSe — SAPU (@wearesapu) February 24, 2021

Saftu says the new amendments to labour laws will force unions to navigate even more obstacles before they can go on strike.

“Including strict rules on balloting of members, picket regulations which will prevent strikers engaging with other workers and extending conciliation procedures, even after negotiations have deadlocked,” said Vavi.

“This office can confirm that two people were arrested this afternoon in Cape Town for an offence in terms of the Disaster Management Act. Once charged they are expected to make a court appearance in Cape Town,” said police spokesperson Andre Traut.

Videos of groups of people picketing in different cities across the country while not observing Covid-19 safety regulations were making the rounds on social media.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.