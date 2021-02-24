WATCH LIVE: Prasa evidence continues but will Swifambo boss pull a ‘Zuma’?

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture will on Wednesday continue to hear testimony related to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), with Crowe Forensics SA director Ryan Marc Sacks set to appear.

The commission will also hear evidence from Tshwane Trust Co liquidator, Hannes Muller.

However, the big story of the day’s proceedings is whether director of Swifambo Rail, Auswell Mashaba, will appear.

Swifambo Rail is behind the infamous “tall train” controversy. It won a R3.5 billion Prasa contract in 2013 to supply locomotives but the rail agency ended up with trains that did not fit SA’s rail specifications.

On Tuesday, commission evidence leader Vas Soni revealed that Mashaba had indicated that he would not honour the summons issued to him by the commission.

However, Soni on Tuesday indicated that the commission still expected Mashaba to appear and give evidence.

”A summons has been issued and we expect him to be here tomorrow [Wednesday],” Soni said.

