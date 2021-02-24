No word from Genesis after Tiger Woods’ GV80 roll in LA

Hyundai’s upmarket division, Genesis, has reportedly not yet commented on the incident involving golfing great Tiger Woods.

According to the latest reports, the 45 year old suffered ‘serious leg injuries’ when the GV80 he was driving left the road and rolled over several times in an area of Los Angeles on Tuesday. Woods was reported to be alone at the time. Reports have claimed that the incident took place in a ‘hotspot’ known for speeding, which officials believed could have led to the crash.

Based on images taken at the scene, the GV80 sported “Genesis Invitational” decals on the doors, identifying it as a sponsored vehicle more than likely loaned to Woods in the wake of Genesis having been the main backer of this past week’s PGA Tour event held at Riviera Country Club in LA.

The destroyed GV80, whose front took the brunt of the impact believed to have been with a cement wall, become available in North America last year as Genesis’ first SUV aimed at the likes of the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, Porsche Cayenne and Land Rover Discovery.

Powered by either a 224kW/422Nm 2.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 279kW/530Nm 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol or in select markets outside the States, a 205kW/588Nm 3.0-litre straight-six turbodiesel, the GV80’s first year netted sales of 1 518 units, well down on those of its mentioned rivals, including the segment leading, now discontinued, previous generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, which bagged the signatures of 209 786 Americans.

While still to be confirmed, chances are that the latter petrol was selected for Woods in top-spec Prestige guise with standard all-wheel-drive, which retails from $71 975 (R1 050 395). The range itself kicks-off at $49 682 (R725 054) for the rear-wheel-drive four-cylinder turbo, with all models coming as standard with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Despite being available with right-hand-drive in the Australia and the United Kingdom, the GV80, like Genesis, has not been earmarked for South Africa.

