24 hours in pictures, 23 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 Alexandra Secondary School’s top achieving matriculants Zandi Cawe (left), who achieved 6 distinctions, and Thato Katane, who also achieved 6 distinctions, celebrate after receiving their results, 23 February 2021, in Alexandra. Education Minister Angie Motshekga said she was happy that the class of 2020 had managed to achieve a 76.2% pass rate as she was expecting the worst due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega 2/12 Alexandra Secondary School matriculant Ulenda Mokoma celebrates after receiving her results, 23 February 2021, in Alexandra. Education Minister Angie Motshekga said she was happy that the class of 2020 had managed to achieve a 76.2% pass rate as she was expecting the worst due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega 3/12 Mallium Wilson, Gerald Segwapa, Dineo Molele and Katia Du Plessis at Edenvale High School after recieving their Matric results, 23 February 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney 4/12 Star Schools’ Matric Rewrite Programme 2020 students queue outside Braamfontein campus in Johannesburg, 23 February 2021. The programme helps to improve their marks post the national matriculation examinations. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 5/12 Aerial view shows a boat making its way through the icy water of Lidingo, near Stockholm, Sweden, on February 22, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) 6/12 A Pfizer employee is at work at packaging line of the factory of US multinational pharmaceutical company Pfizer in Puurs on February 22, 2021. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) 7/12 NPA senior prosecutor, Adv Billy Downer (L) and Thales legal representative Adv Barry Roux (R) in the Pietermaritzburg high court, 23 February 2021, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Jacques Nelles 8/12 Zuma’s legal team Adv Mpilo Sikhakhane (L) and attorney Rudolph Baloyi in the Pietermaritzburg high court, 23 February 2021, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Jacques Nelles 9/12 People displaced by conflict receive food aid donated by a Kuwaiti charity organisation in the village of Hays, near the conflict zone in Yemen’s western province of Hodeida, on February 22, 2021. (Photo by Khaled ZIAD / AFP) 10/12 Lungile Mtshali workers protest outside the Labour court in Johannesburg, 23 February 2021, after their case against the City of Ekurhuleni has taken 5 years to resolve allegedly due to corruption in the municipality. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 11/12 Lava flows from the crater of Mount Merapi as seen from Tunggularum, in Yogyakarta on February 23, 2021. (Photo by AGUNG SUPRIYANTO / AFP) 12/12 This photo taken on February 22, 2021 shows people walking past a display of umbrellas decorated with lights for the upcoming Lantern Festival on a commercial street in Hangzhou, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province. (Photo by STR / AFP)

