Watch: Gauteng township schools beat the odds as matrics celebrate top marks

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Alexandra Secondary School matriculants Zandi Cawe, who achieved six distinctions, and Kagiso Mathibe, who achieved two distinctions, celebrate their results. Picture: Michel Bega

Several schools from disadvantaged communities have produced pupils who rank among the top performers in the province.

The Department of Education will honour Gauteng’s top achieving matric learners for 2021 in a ceremony on Wednesday and despite the Covid-19 pandemic piling the odds against them, dozens of schools in disadvantaged areas boasted learners who rank among the top achievers.

According to Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona, some of the top achieving schools in the province included IR Lesolang Secondary School in Winterveld, Pelotona Secondary School in Soshanguve and Bhukulani Secondary in Soweto.

Matric learner Ntokozo Hlongwane stands outside with fellow top achievers at Bhukula Secondary School. Photo Gauteng Department of Education

Not least among the proud whiz kids to be honoured on Wednesday is Ntokozo Hlongwane who just completed his studies at Bhukulani Senior Secondary School in Soweto, Johannesburg. Of the seven subjects he wrote exams for, the youngster obtained  six distinctions.

Hlongwane hoped those who were following his footsteps would be able to use the opportunity presented by Covid-19 to become more independent and adaptive as learners. This was his winning formula in the tough year that was now finally behind him.

“I am so glad that the Covid-19 caught the class of 2020 because for me Covid-19 was an opportunity, a way of changing the mindset and a way of being independent. As a result we’re independent and we were able to learn on our own… and I’m so grateful.”

Matric learner Gugulethu Thusi celebrates obtaining six distinctions in her Matric exams in 2020. Photo: Gauteng Department of Education

Hlongwane’s school mate, Gugulethu Thusi at Bhukula Senior Secondary School, also bagged six distinctions, having missed a seventh by one percentage point. She was nevertheless proud and grateful for her achievement.

She thanked her parents, teachers and God for pushing her through the year. Thusi scored 91% for mathematics and 97% for physical science. Thusi said she beat the odds by refusing to allow Covid-19 to be an excuse for not trying her best.

