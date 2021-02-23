Multimedia 23.2.2021 09:39 am

WATCH LIVE: Peters continues evidence related to Prasa ‘corruption’

Siyanda Ndlovu
Off the rails. Evidence is being heard on alleged corruption at Prasa. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Former minister told the Zondo commission she never involved herself in the awarding of tenders or influenced directly or indirectly decisions aimed at benefiting certain individuals.

Former transport minister Dipuo Peters will continue with her testimony before the Judicial Commission into Allegations of State Capture on Tuesday.

The commission will also hear evidence from the head of the legal division of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Martha Ngoye, the former board chairperson, Dr Popo Molefe, and former board member Zodwa Manase.

Peters took the stand on Monday to give evidence related to alleged corruption at the embattled Prasa.

She has since admitted before the commission that she could have been wrong to block the appointment of a CEO at the agency as Prasa had no permanent CEO  for five years.

She also said she was aware of a locomotive bought by the agency during Lucky Montana’s tenure as CEO, that turned out to be a blunder.

ALSO READ: ‘It wasn’t me’ – Ex-transport minister denies influencing tenders at Prasa

Through attorney Zola Majabu, Peters also raised concerns that the commission may run out of time before she could cross-examine the people who have implicated her.

She told the commission she never involved herself in the awarding of tenders or allowed herself to influence directly or indirectly any decisions aimed at benefiting certain individuals or entities.

She also denied having protected or sought to protect anyone accused of wrongdoing from the rule of law or any other applicable processes.

Watch the proceedings below courtesy of SABC

