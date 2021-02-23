WATCH: Cars swept away, houses flooded in Limpopo

A woman drowned after her car was swept away by an overflowing stream at Tshedza village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo on Monday.

According to the SABC, the deceased, Jane Ramalisa, was crossing an low-lying bridge.

A woman has drowned when her car was swept by an overflowing stream at Tshedza village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo. Police say the deceased, Jane Ramalisa, was crossing an low-lying bridge.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/ILcCSFTD58 — Jabulani Baloi (@jabulanibaloi) February 22, 2021

Police have opened a case of inquest.



This after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 6 warning for Limpopo on Monday.

“Flooding of formal and informal settlements and roads is expected due to heavy rainfall. Low-lying areas roads and bridges will be flooded and can be damaged due to quick runoff which may result in road closures. Difficult driving conditions may be experienced. Damages to property and livelihoods may also occur,” said the SAWS of the Vhembe and Mopani districts in Limpopo.

On Tuesday, the weather service warned of localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements or roads, low lying areas and bridges, in Musina, Thohoyandou and Malamulele.

“Dirt roads and minor tar roads may be damaged and low water bridges may be flooded. Localised mudslides and erosion may also take place,” it said.

In pictures and videos that have been circulating on social media, bridges were swept away as the rain continues batter the province.

The Siloam Hospital maternity ward was flooded.

