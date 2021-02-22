24 hours in pictures, 22 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (R) and Russia’s Daniil Medvedev greet each other after their men’s singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 21, 2021. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) 2/12 An aerial view taken on February 22, 2021 shows the site where Abraham, the father of three religions — Judaism, Christianity and Islam — is thought to have been born in the ancient city of Ur that falls now in southern Iraq’s Dhi Qar province, around 375 kilometres southeast of Baghdad. – The March 5-8 visit — the first ever by a pope — will include inter-religious prayers at the ancient city of Ur in Iraq’s south. The Pope’s prayers will bring Christians and Muslims together, as well as the faithful from the ancient religions of the Yazidis and Sabeans. (Photo by Asaad NIAZI / AFP) 3/12 People take part in an action outside the European Union headquarters in Brussels on February 22, 2021, called by several organisations for an European Citizens’ Initiative (ICE) dubbed “no profit on pandemic.eu” to push the European Commission to propose a legislation to make treatments available to all and avoid Big pharmaceutical companies’ profits on the pandemic. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) 4/12 A health worker shows a box of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at the Itaugua National Hospital in Itagua, Paraguay, on February 22, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. – Last week, a first batch of 4,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccines against COVID-19 arrived in Paraguay, with workers of respiratory therapy units the first to be immunized. (Photo by Norberto DUARTE / AFP) 5/12 A farmer walks a cow on the square facing the city hall of Lyon on February 22, 2021 during a demonstration to protest against the city majority’s decision to keep meat off city schools’ menu to, the mayor said, ensure a smooth service at lunchtime during the social distancing enforced by the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP) 6/12 People hold a banner beside candles to pay tribute to missing climbers John Snorri from Iceland, Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile and Muhammad Ali Sadpara of Pakistan, who lost contact with base camp on February 5, during a vigil in Islamabad on February 22, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) 7/12 Russia President Vladimir Putin (R) and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko (L) go skiing after their meeting in Sochi on February 22, 2021. (Photo by Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik / AFP) 8/12 Asa Wernsten works at the sampling station for the coronavirus (Covid-19) test at Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport, for travellers who arrive with international flights on February 22, 2021. – Sweden in January adopted a pandemic law giving the government new powers to curb the spread of the virus. The country has never imposed the type of lockdown seen elsewhere in Europe, controversially relying on mostly non-coercive measures. It has however gradually tightened measures since November. (Photo by Claudio BRESCIANI / TT News Agency / AFP) 9/12 Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, leaves 10 Downing Street in central London to make a statement to Parliament on the government’s roadmap out of lockdown on February 22, 2021. – Johnson is set on February 22 in a statement to parliament to start unwinding England’s third and potentially final coronavirus lockdown, as a quickening UK-wide inoculation drive relieves pressure on overstretched hospitals. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) 10/12 An handout image released by the Spanish Guardia Civil on February 22, 2021 shows a member of the Spanish Guardia Civil discovering an aspiring migrant hidden in a container full of broken glass for recycling at the port in Spain’s Melilla enclave on Morocco’s northern coast, on February 19, 2021. – Police discovered a total of 41 migrants at the port trying to illegally board boats to the Spanish mainland on February 19, 2021, hidden in lorries and other vehicles. (Photo by Handout / Spanish Guardia Civil / AFP) 11/12 Former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters gives evidence at the Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture in Johannesburg, 22 February 2021, on the alleged corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa). Picture; Nigel Sibanda 12/12 Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, announcing the results of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations at GCIS in Pretoria. 22/02/2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.