Environment 22.2.2021 06:09 pm

WATCH: Stray hippo rescued in Mpumalanga and taken to place of safety

Citizen reporter
A stray hippo White River was darted and taken to safety . Picture: Screenshot

In a video posted on the We Are White River Facebook page, the animal could be seen grazing on Impala Street while a rescue operation took place.

A stray hippo taking a stroll in White River, Mpumalanga, has been rescued and taken to a place of safety.

While the circumstances surrounding the hippo’s condition were unclear, in the video that lasts more than 17 minutes a man could be heard in the background saying the hippo had strayed. Hippos are capable of covering long distances in search of food.

The hippo was later darted and taken to safety.

Watch the video below:

In January a hippo near Fourways in Johannesburg sparked panic and confusion among residents.

ALSO READ: Fourways hippo gets Endangered Wildlife Trust and drones involved in search

The Fourways hippo was seen roaming around the Chartwell area for a few weeks before it was later returned to its habitat.

