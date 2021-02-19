24 hours in pictures, 19 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Tot the pangolin is held
by wildlife rehabilitation specialist Nicci Wright, left, of the Johannesburg Wildlife Vet Hospital and Sr Alicia Abbott, 19 February 2021, in Johannesburg, during a measuring and weighing procedure. Tomorrow is World Pangolin Day. Picture: Michel Bega
Pupils from Saheti School celebrate after receiving their 2020 matric results, 19 February 2021, at Saheti in Bedfordview. Picture: Michel Bega
Saheti School matriculants, from left, Waseem Dadabhay, who achieved 3 distinctions and finished in the top 1 percent in the English IEB exam, Angelica Pashou, who achieved 6 distinctions, and George Georgiades, who was Saheti’s top academic achiever with 9 distinctions, celebrate after collecting their 2020 matric results, 19 February 2021, at Saheti in Bedfordview. Picture: Michel Bega
Saheti School matriculants, from left, Andrew Oseghale, who achieved 2 distinctions, George Hicks with 9 distinctions, Sofia Rovithis, who achieved 6 distinctions, and Despina Lazanakis, who also achieved 6 distinctions, celebrate after collecting their 2020 matric results, 19 February 2021, at Saheti in Bedfordview. Picture: Michel Bega
A view of the damaged and vandalised Pinedean Station that has not been in use since 2019,19 February 2021, Olifantsfontein. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Firemen fight a fire set by an explosion in Quiroga neighbourhood in southern Bogota, on February 18, 2021. – Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the explosion. (Photo by Andres CASTRO / AFP)
St Stithians College Matric Class of 2020 student Loralee Thom and her friend Kashmika Perumal sign signatures on the ‘All Banner’ wall in Johannesburg, 19 February 2021, after receiving their results. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
St Stithians College Matric Class of 2020 student Tadiwa Murewa signs his signature on the ‘All Banner’ in Johannesburg, 19 February 2021, after receiving their results. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Workers spray disinfectant in the playground of a primary school in Huaibei, in eastern China’s Anhui province on February 19, 2021, as the school prepares for the start of a new term. (Photo by STR / AFP)
People try to save short-finned pilot whales beached in Bangkalan, Madura island on February 19, 2021, as some 49 pilot whales have died after a mass stranding on the coast of Indonesia’s main island of Java that sparked a major rescue operation. (Photo by Juni Kriswanto / AFP)
ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule appears at Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court with his co-accused, including 3 people arrested last night on February 19, 2021 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Magashule were arrested, charged and released on bail in connection with the multimillion rand asbestos contract scandal in the Free State. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule leaves the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court where he appeared with his co-accused, including 3 people arrested last night on February 19, 2021 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Magashule were arrested, charged and released on bail in connection with the multimillion rand asbestos contract scandal in the Free State. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
A woman walks her dog in front of the buildings of Moscow’s International Business Centre (Moskva City) in Moscow, on February 19, 2021. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
Pro-democracy protester holds up the three finger salute during an anti-government demonstration outside the parliament while members of parliament debate on no-confidence vote for Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha in Bangkok on February 19, 2021. (Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP)
Protesters ignite smoke grenades during a students demonstration called by Sindicat d’Estudiants dels Paisos Catalans – SEPC (Union of Students of Catalonia) against the imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona on February 19, 2021. Spanish police and protesters clashed for a third night yesterday over the jailing of a rapper for controversial tweets, triggering a political backlash. Dozens of people have been arrested since February 16 night when angry demonstrations erupted after police detained Pablo Hasel, 32, who was holed up in a university in Catalonia to avoid going to jail in a highly contentious free speech case. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Unfinished roadworks in Cumberland Road, Kensington, are seen 19 February 2021. Reportedly this road has been like this since December. Picture: Michel Bega
The Naked Cowboy poses with fans in New York’s in Times Square during a winter storm on February 18, 2021. – A historic winter weather system that brought bitter, record-busting cold to much of the southern and central US was pushing up the East Coast on Thursday, with forecasters warning of heavy snowfall and dangerous, icy buildups. The frigid blast has over the past week seen Arctic cold envelope the US heartland unfamiliar with such extremes, leaving dozens of dead in its wake and millions of people in oil-rich Texas without power. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)
An Indian man is silhouetted against the setting sun as he teaches catching ball practice to young children near the Arabian Sea shore in Mumbai, India, 18 February 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
