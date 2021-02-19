24 hours in pictures, 19 February 2021

17/18

The Naked Cowboy poses with fans in New York’s in Times Square during a winter storm on February 18, 2021. – A historic winter weather system that brought bitter, record-busting cold to much of the southern and central US was pushing up the East Coast on Thursday, with forecasters warning of heavy snowfall and dangerous, icy buildups. The frigid blast has over the past week seen Arctic cold envelope the US heartland unfamiliar with such extremes, leaving dozens of dead in its wake and millions of people in oil-rich Texas without power. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)