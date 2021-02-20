 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

PICS: Celebrating rescue efforts this World Pangolin Day

Environment 2 days ago

The Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital has been saving pangolins nabbed during seizures for the past four years, boasting a rehabilitation success rate of 80%.

Nica Richards
20 Feb 2021
07:26:55 AM
PREMIUM!
PICS: Celebrating rescue efforts this World Pangolin Day

Tot the pangolin pup. Tot's mother was rescued and had Tot while being treated at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital. Picture: Michel Bega

The prehistoric pangolin first popped on conservation radars about a decade ago, for all the wrong reasons.  Before we knew what they were, ground pangolins happily went out their business of burrowing for insects and occupying empty burrows, while black-belied pangolins found safety in lush tree canopies.  Now, we know them to be the most trafficked non-human mammal in the world, without knowing how many are left in the wild.  This makes rescue efforts of a select few NGOs and veterinarians even more important.  ALSO READ: Too early to know if pangolins spread Covid-19, say experts The Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Pangolin support deserves applause 22.2.2021
Lesser-known facts about the ancient, ghostly pangolin  20.2.2021
Too early to know if pangolins spread Covid-19, say experts  19.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Diko family waiting for autopsy into Chief Madzikane II’s sudden death

Health MPs demand ‘real accountability’ on vaccine roll-out plan

World 240 new Covid-19 variants ‘discovered’ in India

Weather SA Weather Service issues weather warnings for Gauteng and Limpopo

Government Ramaphosa: Anyone with evidence of wrongdoing by judges must report to authorities

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.