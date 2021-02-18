24 hours in pictures, 18 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Policemen clash with demonstrators in front of the headquarters of the National Secretariat for Children, Adolescents and the Family (Senniaf), during a protest against the cases of abuse of minors that occurred at Senniaf?s shelters, in Panama City, Panama, 17 February 2021. The President of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, called for maximum punishment for those responsible, amid the scandal unleashed by a parliamentary report that documented these humiliations. Picture: EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco 2/10 Farmers block railway tracks during a four-hour rail blockade as they continue their protest against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms, at a railway station in Amritsar on February 18, 2021. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP) 3/10 Police fire water cannon on protesters during a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyidaw on February 18, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP) 4/10 This areal view shows the Ibrahimi Mosque or the Tomb of the Patriarches surrounded by snow in the occupied West-Bank town of Hebron, on February 18, 2021. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) 5/10 A man walks past a huge pile of snow collected from Red Square at Moscow’s Vasilyevsky Spusk, with the Kremlin’s Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil’s cathedral in the background, during a frosty day on February 18, 2021, after a number of heavy snowfalls. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) 6/10 Zimbabwe vice president and Minister of Health Constantino Chiwenga holds up his vaccination certificate after receiving the first shot of Sinopharm in the southern African country which received a donation of 200 000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from China, February 18 2021. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP) 7/10 Italy’s new Prime Minister Mario Draghi prepares to leave the Lower house of Montecitorio on February 18, 2021 in Rome, after the morning debate before submitting his government to a vote of confidence. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / POOL / AFP) 8/10 Members of ‘Ni Una Menos’ movement demonstrates outside the Courthouse to demand measures against sexist violence and femicides, after the murder of Ursula Bahillo who had denounced her partner on several occasions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 February 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni 9/10 People walk over the ‘Inside Out’ art project, part of the PHOTO 2021 International Festival of Photography, during its installation at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, 18 February 2021. The art work, composed of around 1,000 portraits inviting the public to reflect on personal identity, marks the opening week of PHOTO 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERIK ANDERSON 10/10 A giant projection of an astronaut on the north face of the Eiger mountain, by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter, is pictured from the alpine resort of Mannlichen, Switzerland, 14 February 2021 (issued 18 February 20221). Several projections were performed both from the ground and helicopter and were carried out over distances of up to 8km and dimensions up to 2.2km in height on the iconic Swiss mountains Eiger, Monch und Jungfrau. The artistic performance pays tribute to the “Mars 2020” Perseverance rover mars mission by the NASA planned for landing on 18 February 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

