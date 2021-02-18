Crime 18.2.2021 05:12 pm

WATCH: How to steal VW headlights in 3 seconds

Siyanda Ndlovu
WATCH: How to steal VW headlights in 3 seconds

Motorists are warned against the rising theft of vehicle headlights. Photo: Supplied

The video shows a man effortlessly stripping off the headlights of a red VW Polo in a space of approximately three seconds before he gets away.

Will Volkswagen drivers ever find peace?

First, the car ranks at the very top of the country’s most hijacked passenger vehicle brands according to Ctrack, a global vehicle tracking service.

And now, as if being a magnet for hijackers wasn’t enough, and also being notoriously prone to having the car’s emblems stolen, it appears the brand’s headlights are another tempting and easily snatched target.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen Polo Vivo’s swag factor heightened

A recent post making rounds on social media has gone viral.

The video shows a man effortlessly stripping off the headlights of a red VW Polo in a space of approximately three seconds before he gets away.

It is unclear where the incident took place but according to the information on the video, it happened on Tuesday  15 February.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Orchids and onions: VW’s funny advert is sign we’re getting back to normal 22.8.2020
VW pulls ‘racist’ ad after outcry 20.5.2020
Manhunt in Port Elizabeth for 6 suspects after murder, hijacking and robbery 29.12.2019

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

State Capture Swifambo boss follows Zuma’s example, refuses to appear before Zondo

General 30-hour water shutdown scheduled for large parts of Joburg

today in print

Read Today's edition