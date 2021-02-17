Multimedia 17.2.2021 05:43 pm

GALLERY: South Africa begins vaccine roll out

Healthcare workers the first to receive the jab

Government has distributed the vaccines across 18 sites countrywide, where the first vaccinations of healthcare workers began on Wednesday.

 

