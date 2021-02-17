GALLERY: South Africa begins vaccine roll out

Government has distributed the vaccines across 18 sites countrywide, where the first vaccinations of healthcare workers began on Wednesday.
Nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi is the first healthcare worker to receive the coronavirus vaccine in South Africa, 17 February 2021, at Khayelitsha District Hospital. Picture: GCIS
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town on February 17, 2021. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / POOL / AFP)
A South African Health Worker is inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town on February 17, 2021. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / POOL / AFP)
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town on February 17, 2021. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / POOL / AFP)
A South African health worker is inoculated with a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town on February 17, 2021. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is briefed by a nurse before getting inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town on February 17, 2021. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / POOL / AFP)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa gets ready to be inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town on February 17, 2021. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / POOL / AFP)
Gauteng Premier David Makhura conducts a site visit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 17 February 2021, to oversee the rollout of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to health workers. Picture: Michel Bega
Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi receives the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 17 February 2021, in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
Healthcare workers are given the jab of the first batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 17 February 2021, in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
A healthcare worker holds up a syringe of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 17 February 2021, as health workers receive the first jabs of the vaccine in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
Healthcare workers are given the jab of the first batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 17 February 2021, in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
A healthcare worker holds up a syringe of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 17 February 2021, as health workers receive the first jabs of the vaccine in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
Healthcare worker Dr Jared Tulloch is given a jab of the first batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 17 February 2021, in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
Healthcare workers are given the jab of the first batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 17 February 2021, in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
Healthcare workers administer the first batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 17 February 2021, as health workers receive the first jabs of the vaccine in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
Healthcare workers administer the first batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 17 February 2021, as health workers receive the first jabs of the vaccine in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
