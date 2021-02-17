24 hours in pictures, 17 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 A woman walks past a mural on a wall along a street in Singapore on February 17, 2021. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) 2/10 Police detain an activist from the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) during a protest against the arrest of environment activist Disha Ravi during a demonstration in New Delhi, on February 17, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) 3/10 A group of school teachers hold up signs during a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyidaw on February 17, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP) 4/10 Kosovar soldiers stand at attention during a ceremony to mark the 13th anniversary of Kosovo’s declaration of independence in Pristina on February 17, 2021. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP) 5/10 Students pull a rope as they use a bamboo raft to cross a river at a village in Siron, Aceh province on February 17, 2021. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) 6/10 A general vies shows the Senate as Italy’s new Prime Minister Mario Draghi (Rear C) addresses the Senate on February 17, 2021 in Rome, before submitting his government to a vote of confidence. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / POOL / AFP) 7/10 This picture taken on February 17, 2021 shows a view of the fishing port of Gaza City battered by high waves during a storm. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) 8/10 Canadian Erik Read competes during round of 16 series of the Team Parallel event on February 17, 2021 at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italian Alps. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) 9/10 This picture taken on February 17, 2021 from the area of Dbayeh at the northern outskirts of the Lebanese capital Beirut shows a view of storm clouds gathering above the Beirut skyline. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) 10/10 Men preform their morning exercises at Virage Beach during the start of the harmattan season in Dakar on February 17, 2021. The harmattan season is a result of dry trade winds blowing over the Sahara Desert and carrying clouds of dust over West Africa. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)

