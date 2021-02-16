24 hours in pictures, 16 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 Serena Williams of the US celebrates beating Romania’s Simona Halep during their women’s singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 16, 2021. (Photo by David Gray / AFP) 2/11 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic smashes his racquet as he plays against Germany’s Alexander Zverev during their men’s singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 16, 2021. (Photo by David Gray / AFP) 3/11 Soyuz-2.1, a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft, blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan February 15, 2021. Picture: Russian space agency Roscosmos/Handout 4/11 A member of the Hennops Revival team in the process of cleaning an island of trash known as Polly Island in the Hennops River in Centurion, 16 February 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/11 Algerians rally in the northern town of Kherrata marking some of the first Hirak protests on February 16, 2021, two years into the mass movement which swept former strongman Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power. Defying coronavirus restrictions and an outright ban on protests, “hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the city centre” of Kherrata, seen as the movement’s birthplace. (Photo by AFP) 6/11 A protester holds up a sign calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyidaw on February 16, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP) 7/11 A supporter of Inter poses in front of a mural near the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, depicting Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku (L) and AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic head to head arguing during an Italian Cup match, in Milan, Italy, 15 February 2021. Inter Milan and AC Milan will play against each other on 21 February 2021 in an Italian Serie A top clash. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO 8/11 A bakkie carrying goods for a spaza shop lost control along Ontdekkers Road in Johannesburg, 16 February 2021. No casualties were reported. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 9/11 Girls dance on a pedestrian bridge on a rainy day in Tbilisi, Georgia, 16 February 2021. Reports state that the rain has fallen in most regions of Georgia. Picture: EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE 10/11 Members of an Indian brass band rest in van during a rehearsal on the onset of the Basant Panchami festival in Bhopal, India, 16th February 2021.The festival, which marks the day of mass marriages, is believed to be the most sacred day for marriage in Hindu mythology. More than 18,000 marriages are expected to take place on the day all over the Madhya Pradesh state. Picture: EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA 11/11 Skiers and tourists spend a day at the skiing slopes in Bobbio, Italy, 15 February 2021. Several governors have expressed outrage after the Italian Health Minister extended a ban on the reopening of Italy’s ski facilities until 05 March, just hours before the slopes were set to reopen in many parts of the country. A ban on ski slopes doing business had been set to elapse on 15 February in regions that are considered moderate-COVID-risk yellow zones. Picture: EPA-EFE/Andrea Fasani

