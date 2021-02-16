WATCH: Shocking video of toddler smoking, drinking goes viral on social media

Twitter users are hot under the collar after a video of a woman letting a small child smoke and drink has gone viral.

In the video, one can hear loud music playing in the background and the woman takes a drag of the hubbly bubbly then passes it to the small child. After the child drags the pipe, she passes what looks like an alcoholic beverage to the toddler.

It is unclear if the woman in the video is the mother of the small child.

Twitter users expressed outraged at the incident and have asked Child Line South Africa and the South African Police Service (Saps) to step in.

Child Line South Africa did respond to the tweet of the video, saying that they had reported the matter to police who escalated it to Crime Stop, where child protection unit detectives would look into it.

