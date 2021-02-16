Multimedia 16.2.2021 04:37 pm

WATCH: Shocking video of toddler smoking, drinking goes viral on social media

Xanet Scheepers
WATCH: Shocking video of toddler smoking, drinking goes viral on social media

Shocking footage of a toddler smoking and drinking has been shared on social media. Picture Screengrab

A video of a woman partying it up with a small child has gone viral on social media.

Twitter users are hot under the collar after a video of a woman letting a small child smoke and drink has gone viral.

In the video, one can hear loud music playing in the background and the woman takes a drag of the hubbly bubbly then passes it to the small child. After the child drags the pipe, she passes what looks like an alcoholic beverage to the toddler.

It is unclear if the woman in the video is the mother of the small child.

Twitter users expressed outraged at the incident and have asked Child Line South Africa and the South African Police Service (Saps) to step in.

Child Line South Africa did respond to the tweet of the video, saying that they had reported the matter to police who escalated it to Crime Stop, where child protection unit detectives would look into it.

WATCH NEXT: 2-year-old Lerato plays dead after being caught red-handed

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition