WATCH: Back to school for learners

Reitumetse Makwea
Pupils from Curtis Nkondo School of Specialisation in Zola, Soweto, queue up for the first day of school on 15 February 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says learners will be going to school in shifts and rotations.

Monday marked the opening of public schools as the governments’  back-to-school schedule officially kicked off following the reopening of some independent schools early this month.

After a long two-month holiday, pupils finally headed back to the classroom and officials from the Department of Basic Education visited different schools across the country to monitor their readiness.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the learners would be going to school in shifts and rotationally.

“The latest amended school calendar for 2021, as published by the department, confirms that tomorrow, Monday, February 15 learners are going back to school,” said Motshekga on Sunday.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, officially opened the state-of-the-art Abram Hlophe Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni this morning.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu opened the Anton Lembede Mathematics, Science and Technology Academy.

