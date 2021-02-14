48 hours in pictures, 14 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 In this handout photograph taken on February 14, 2021 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gestures during the hand over ceremony of the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army in Chennai. (Photo by – / PIB / AFP 2/11 A British Airways Airbus A350 passenger plane is seen over an Ibis hotel taking off from London Heathrow Airport in west London on February 14, 2021. – A new 10-day hotel quarantine regime for travellers arriving in the UK from 33 coronavirus variant hotspots begins on February 15, despite concern from the country’s busiest airport Heathrow that “significant gaps” remain in the plans. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) 3/11 Fishermen arrange gargour (traditional fishing cages used in the Gulf) before heading out to catch fish, along a pier in Dubai on February 14, 2021. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) 4/11 Austria’s Lisa Theresa Hauser (L) and Sweden’s Hanna Oeberg (R) compete in the Women’s 10 km Pursuit event at the IBU Biathlon World Championships in Pokljuka, Slovenia, on February 14, 2021. (Photo by Jure Makovec / AFP) 5/11 Ice covers the Flutgraben area, with its waterfront cafes and bars, in Berlin on February 14, 2021. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) 6/11 Arsenal’s Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard (R) warms up for the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 14, 2021. (Photo by Julian Finney / POOL / AFP 7/11 A woman carries heart shaped balloons on Valentine’s day, in Karachi on February 14, 2021. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) 8/11 A photograph taken on February 14, 2021 shows foot steps in the snow next to a children playground by the Bosphorus strait, in Istanbul, during heavy snowfalls. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) 9/11 Austria’s team Benjamin Maier, Danut Ion Moldovan, Markus Sammer and Kristian Huber react at the finish line after the fourth run of the men’s 4-man bob competition of the IBSF Bob and Skeleton World Championship in Altenberg, on February 14, 2021. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) 10/11 South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi (L) celebrates after the taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (not pictured) during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 14, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) 11/11 Ireland’s full-back Hugo Keenan (C) is tackled by France’s centre Arthur Vincent (L) and France’s wing Damian Penaud (R) during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, on February 14, 2021. (Photo by Brian Lawless / POOL / AFP)

