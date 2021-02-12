24 hours in pictures, 12 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 107-year-old Ng Shue Chee Pon celebrates her birthday and the upcoming Lunar New Year with some of her great grand children Christine (left), Gabriella (back), and Michael, 11 February 2021, in Johannesburg. This year there will be no public celebrations due to the lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Asian community around the world will celebrate virtually on Saturday. The South African Chinese community is hosting a virtual link up with communities in Melbourne and San Francisco. All are welcome to watch the proceedings starting at 7am on www.fb.me/thechineseassociation. Picture: Miche Bega 2/12 Norma Mngoma reacts with emotion while leaving the Pretoria Magistrate Court on February 12, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. The former wife of Malusi Gigaba is facing charges of crimen injuria and malicious damage to property. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe) 3/12 Langelihle Ndlovu and Nkosikhona Ncube pose for a photograph with a bouquet of flowers at the Flower Market at the Mall@reds in Centurion during a busy time ahead of Valentine’s day, 12 February 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/12 People pray at a Chinese temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Surabaya, East Java on February 12, 2021. (Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP) 5/12 Ekurhuleni Firefighters soak the remnants of a blaze that destroyed 9 shops in Brakpan, 12 February 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney 6/12 A butterfly lands on Japan’s Naomi Osaka as she plays against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur during their women’s singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 12, 2021. (Photo by Paul CROCK / AFP) 7/12 People ice skate on the icy Hofvijver pond in The Hague, on February 12, 2021. (Photo by Bart Maat / ANP / AFP) 8/12 The Soweto Hotel and Conference Centre is seen 12 February 2021 in Kliptown, Soweto. Situated at Freedom Square, the hotel could close its doors due to vandalism and theft of electric cables in the area. It initially opened in 2007. Picture: Michel Bega 9/12 A man slides down a hill using a stand-up paddleboard (SUP) in a park during a snowy winter day in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on February 12, 2021. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP) 10/12 asab shows off a sunflower grown in the Khoisan vegetable garden near the Nelson Mandela Statue outside the Union Buildings, 11 February 2021, Pretoria. asab joined King Khoisan and the other Khoisan a year ago in setting up camp in protest to be recognised as the first nation, they have been camping there for two years. Picture: Jacques Nelles 11/12 Mattia Gaspari of Italia in action during the third round of the men’s Skeleton competition at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, 12 February 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER 12/12 Secured by ropes and equipped with spurs and ice axes two climbers make their way up a frozen waterfall in Kielce, central Poland, 12 February 2021. Temperatures in the region reportedly dropped to minus nine degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA-EFE/PIOTR POLAK

