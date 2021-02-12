Accidents 12.2.2021 08:38 am

WATCH: At least nine shops destroyed in Brakpan CBD fire

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
WATCH: At least nine shops destroyed in Brakpan CBD fire

A fire broke through shops on Kitzinger street in Brakpan early this morning, 12 January 2021 destroying at least 9 shops in the process. Picture: Neil McCartney

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

At least nine shops have been destroyed in a fire on Kitzinger street in the Brakpan CBD on Friday morning.

According to SA emergency reports, part of the flats next to the shops also collapsed, leaving residents without a home.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi confirmed the incident and said the hotel near the shops also caught fire.

A fire broke through shops on Kitzinger street in Brakpan early this morning, 12 January 2021 destroying at least 9 shops in the process. Picture: Neil McCartney

Emergency services were attending to the scene.

The cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.

This is a developing story 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fire destroys seven shops in Brakpan, no casualties reported 13.2.2021
Brakpan man allegedly kills mother, cements her body into bin in her yard 11.6.2020
Woman conned out of R15K by man ‘selling cigarettes’ 17.5.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition