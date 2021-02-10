24 Hours in pictures, 10 February 2021

A selection of some of the best pictures from South Africa and around the world.
Residents of an informal settlement near Ennerdale walk along a vandalised railway in the area, 10 February 2021. Ennerdale residents are concerned about the state of infrustructure in the area. Picture: Michel Bega
A general view of the damaged Dhauliganga hydro power project in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, India, 09 February 2021. At least 19 people died and nearly 150 are still missing after part of the Nanda Devi glacier fell into the river, triggering a flood that burst open a dam in the Tapovan area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on 07 February 2021. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
Volunteer Ronel Nolte carries food for beneficiaries of the Compassionate Hearts soup kitchen in Touws River, an old railway town labelled as the doorway to the Karoo, situated along the R62 wine route in the Western Cape of South Africa, 09 February 2021. Touws River has a 93 percent unemployment rate, according to humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers Foundation. In the last year during the lockdowns for the pandemic the majority of the town’s residents have become unemployed with what few businesses existed now closed. The old railway town used to have employment in the form of mostly farm workers and the Commuter Transport Engineering (CTE) factory, a main source of employment for residents but have since been laid off due to the economic crisis from the pandemic lockdowns. Many residents are desperate and rely on aid for survival with homelessness and severe poverty rife due to the economic downturn. The town has become a ghost town with very few people ever stopping there from the passing national highway. There is no government Home Affairs or Labour Department offices for the unemployed to access services such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund in Touws River. The Compassionate Hearts soup kitchen does not receive funding and is appealing for help. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
House impeachment managers, led by Acting Sergeant at Arms of the United States House of Representatives Tim Blodgett (L), walk through National Statuary Hall on their way to the Senate chamber for the start of the Senate impeachment trial against former US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 09 February 2021. The Senate impeachment trial against former US President Donald J. Trump, on incitement of a mob attack against the US Capitol, begins 09 February. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Family and friends of Ingrid Escamilla pay tribute to her with flowers and candles on the esplanade of the Monument to the Revolution after a year of her femicide, in Mexico City, Mexico, 09 February 2021. The case of Escamilla on 09 February 2020, shocked the country due to the viciousness that her partner used to murder her and the media coverage, much criticized, for its explicitness. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez
Chinese passengers carry their luggage and walk on a bridge towards the Beijing Railway Station before the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China, 10 February 2021. The Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival, falls on 12 February 2021, marking the beginning of the Year of the Ox. Authorities in China urged people not to travel to their hometowns during Lunar New Year due to the COVID-19 outbreaks in the country. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Bulgarian Orthodox faithfuls light candles during a holy mass for the ‘sanctification of honey’ at the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin church in the town of Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, 10 February 2021. Honey and beehives are sanctified by performing rituals for health and prosperity. On St. Haralambos’ Day, who according to tradition is the lord of all illnesses, sick or blind people go to church and pray for healing. Housework is strictly forbidden on that day over fears of any illness, with women being only allowed to bake traditional bread for the occasion. The honey is then consecrated at the local church and then all the bread is coated with that honey. The rest of it will be kept as a remedy at home. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
A view of the defaced mural of former NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons in Erskineville, Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 09 February 2021 (issued 10 February 2021). Police are appealing for public assistance after the newly commissioned mural in Sydney’s inner-west was defaced. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Ice on a statue melts in the sunshine after it formed on the fountains of Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, 10 February 2021. Much of the UK has been hit by sub-zero temperatures, ice, snow and strong winds due to storm Darcy that has swept in from the east. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Pakistani laborers work at a salt factory in Karachi, Pakistan, 10 February 2021. Pakistan hosts Khewra Salt mines, the world’s second and Pakistan’s largest and oldest salt mine and a major tourist attaction, drawing up to 250,000 visitors a year and dates back to 320 BCE. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
Lanterns at the Thean Hou Temple are lit up for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 10 February 2021. The Lunar New Year falls on 12 February in 2021, marking the start of the Year of Ox. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI
Participants of beauty pageants flash the three-finger salute and hold placards during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 February 2021. People continued to rally across the country despite orders banning mass gatherings and reports of increasing use of force by police against anti-coup protesters. Myanmar’s military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s president and other political leaders on 01 February. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING
