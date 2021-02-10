24 Hours in pictures, 10 February 2021

3/12

Volunteer Ronel Nolte carries food for beneficiaries of the Compassionate Hearts soup kitchen in Touws River, an old railway town labelled as the doorway to the Karoo, situated along the R62 wine route in the Western Cape of South Africa, 09 February 2021. Touws River has a 93 percent unemployment rate, according to humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers Foundation. In the last year during the lockdowns for the pandemic the majority of the town’s residents have become unemployed with what few businesses existed now closed. The old railway town used to have employment in the form of mostly farm workers and the Commuter Transport Engineering (CTE) factory, a main source of employment for residents but have since been laid off due to the economic crisis from the pandemic lockdowns. Many residents are desperate and rely on aid for survival with homelessness and severe poverty rife due to the economic downturn. The town has become a ghost town with very few people ever stopping there from the passing national highway. There is no government Home Affairs or Labour Department offices for the unemployed to access services such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund in Touws River. The Compassionate Hearts soup kitchen does not receive funding and is appealing for help. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET