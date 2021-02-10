WATCH: ‘I’m here live, I’m not a cat’ – Lawyer argues case wearing Zoom cat filter

A US judge recently found himself having to dole out some very crucial advice for using Zoom after a lawyer named Rod Ponton made his arguments wearing the face of a cat.

Judge Roy Ferguson shared the footage showing Ponton struggling to turn off the cat filter that was applied to his face during online proceedings.

According to Sky News, it is believed that Ponton’s child had used the computer before him and left a cat filter on the camera.

“Mr Ponton, I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings…I believe you may want to turn that off,” says the judge.

“Uh… We’re trying, we’re trying to… Can you hear me judge?” responds an audibly flustered Ponton.

“I believe it’s a filter,” repeats the judge.

“It is and I’ve got my assistant here and we’re trying to remove it,” replies Ponton before stating that he is prepared to move forward with the proceedings while the filter is on if they cannot remove it timeously.

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” added Ponton.

Following the incident, the judge shared the video on YouTube and tweeted the following tip:

“If a child used your computer before you join a virtual hearing, check the Zoom video options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th [sound on].”

These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around! — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

At the time of writing, the original YouTube clip (recorded during a virtual hearing in the 394th District Court of Texas) had been viewed over two million times while a Twitter clip shared to a different account had received over 23 million views.

“These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!” added Judge Ferguson.

He told Sky News that Texas judges had now held over a million virtual hearings and have thus “seen it all” when it comes to Zoom mishaps.

When providing permission for the video to be reused, the judge cautioned that it was released for educational purposes and that it is crucial that this not be used to mock the lawyers.

He believes that the video, and the professionalism displayed therein, should be used to exemplify the legal community’s dedication to the cause of justice.

