9.2.2021

Ramaphosa’s Sona 2021 will not provide any solutions for SA’s ills, says Mashaba

Siyanda Ndlovu
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: Neil McCartney

‘Like it or not, coalitions are the future of this country,’ says Herman Mashaba as he reaches out to opposition parties in an attempt to unseat the ANC.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has written to the leaders of different opposition parties to propose a multi-party platform to unseat the ANC in the coming local government elections.

This was revealed by Mashaba on Tuesday as he delivered his party’s vision ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.

Mashaba said the solutions for problems faced by the country presently were not going to come out of Ramaphosa’s address on Thursday.

“This is the future of local government,” said Mashaba of coalitions.

“I know this because I had the privilege to serve as the mayor of Johannesburg I know what it is to run a coalition because like it or not, coalitions are the future of South African politics.”

While the aim is to unseat the ANC in 2024 national elections, he said it was important to ensure that it began with unseating the ANC in as many municipalities as possible in this year’s local government elections.

“I know that it can take billions of rands from the luxuries of government and putting it into fixing our roads and electrifying our informal settlements, take the abandoned buildings that are home to criminals, expand our metro policing abilities to become a real force to fight crime, and stabilise our electricity grid just like we did in Johannesburg,” said Mashaba.

“All of this is possible because along with seven other parties we implemented these changes in Johannesburg in just over three years.”

Watch Mashaba’s address below

