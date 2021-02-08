24 hours in pictures, 8 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 An airport worker walks along Daxing Airport in Beijing on February 8, 2021, ahead of Lunar New Year, which falls on February 12. (Photo by JADE GAO / AFP) 2/10 Emergency personnel rest outside a tunnel blocked with debris during rescue operations in Tapovan of Chamoli district on February 8, 2021 following a flash flood thought to have been caused when a glacier burst on February 7. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) 3/10 A person walks with a sledge past trees in snow-covered Frederiksberg Park in Copenhagen on February 8, 2021. (Photo by Emil Helms / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT 4/10 US President Joe Biden(R) walks to Marine One as he leaves Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on February 8, 2021. – President Biden is returning to Washington, DC after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) 5/10 A GSK employee is at work on a production line at the factory of British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Wavre on February 8, 2021 where the Covid-19 CureVac vaccine will be produced. – British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and German biotech firm CureVac announced plans to jointly develop a coronavirus vaccine with the potential to counter multi-variants of Covid-19. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) 6/10 Motorists are checked by police at the Walserberg border crossing near Salzburg as Austria reduces its lockdown restrictions on February 8, 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP) 7/10 Protesters hang banners from a downtown bridge as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 8, 2021. (Photo by YE AUNG THU / AFP) 8/10 A woman walks under an umbrella in the center of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev during a snowfall on February 8, 2021. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) 9/10 An elderly man receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on February 8, 2021 at the Tor Vergata hospital in Rome, as part of vaccinations for people over 80. – Italy is one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 2.6 million infections and more than 91,000 dead. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) 10/10 Sao Paulo’s Governor Joao Doria (C) pose for a photo with health workers at a drive through vaccination center located in the Pacaembu Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 8, 2021. – Brazil’s regulators gave conditional approval for Sinovac Biotech Ltd’s shot, CoronaVac, clearing the way for general use. Elderly and at risk members of the population have been given priority. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)

