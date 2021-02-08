Accidents 8.2.2021 03:37 pm

WATCH: Hair-raising truck and taxi collision caught on dashcam

In the video, a minibus can be seen swerving out of its lane on the slippery surface before colliding with the truck.

A dashcam video of an accident that killed five people and left several others injured on the R34 Memel Road just outside Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, has emerged.

On Friday, KwaZulu-Natal acting MEC for transport Kwazi Mshengu confirmed the accident’s report.

He said police were still investigating a case of culpable homicide.

On Monday, a dashcam video from a Ni-Da Transport truck emerged proving that the truck driver was not on the wrong side of the law.

In the hair-raising video, a minibus taxi can be seen swerving out of its lane on the slippery surface before colliding with the truck.

