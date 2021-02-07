48 Hours in pictures, 7 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/14
The magnificent Augrabies Falls lie on the Orange River (also known as the Gariep River) within the Augrabies Falls National Park in the Northern Cape, 6 February 2021. The falls are pictured in full spate. Picture: Jim Freeman
2/14
Indonesian police help transport residents with a rubber boat as floods submerge part of the city in Semarang, central Java on February 7, 2021. Photo by Daffa Ramya Kanzuddin AFP
3/14
Rider Rafael Gutierrez performs in the track during a competence at the Monserrate hill, in Bogota, Colombia, 06 February 2021. Monserrate Hill Down competition, running in the longest track of the world, was won by French Adrien Loron in 4.31 minutes. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda
4/14
Models present creations by designer Kim Dongak, from Russia, during the Byrana Fashion Week in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 06 February 2021. The fashion week runs from 04 to 06 February 2021. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
5/14
A woman uses iron sheet to make noises with, as a way of trying to disperse desert locusts that had invaded their farms during the second wave invasion in Kakongo village, in Nuu-Mwingi East, in Kitui, Kenya, 06 February 2021. The second wave invasion of the desert locusts in the country comes at a time where most famers are expecting to harvest their farm produce in the country. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), on 04 February, warned numerous immature desert locust swarms persist in southern Ethiopia and Kenya. Some of the swarms are in community areas and therefore cannot be treated. In Kenya, immature swarms continue to spread westwards across northern and central counties where there are currently about 20 small swarms present, mostly about 50 hectares in size, it said. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
6/14
People watch as new hot air balloon sculpture Skywhalepapa (right) and its companion balloon Skywhale (commissioned 2013) are being filled with hot air during the official launch event in Canberra, Australia, 07 February 2021. Skywhalepapa and Skywhale were designed by artist Patricia Piccinini and are considered a contemporary sculpture, and a certified aircraft. Weather conditions meant that the hot air balloons were not able to fly instead they were tethered near the National Gallery of Australia. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH
7/14
A photograph taken with a drone shows a general view of the Teodoro Mariscal Stadium prior to the Caribbean Series 2021 finals baseball game between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico, 06 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ramirez
8/14
A worker sprays disinfectant against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on a reclining Buddha statue as part of the preparerations for the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at a temple in Bogor, Indonesia, 07 February 2021. The Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival in China, falls on 12 February in 2021, marking the beginning of the Year of the Ox. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
9/14
Security personnel stand guard next to police barricades as farmers continue their protest against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms blocking a highway at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghaziabad on February 6, 2021. Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP
10/14
An elderly Palestinian woman sits by a wall of a demolished building near her house in Gaza City on February 6, 2021. Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP
11/14
This picture taken on February 6, 2021 shows a view of the Dubai Frame landmark, lit red ahead of the UAE’s “Al-Amal” — Arabic for “Hope” — probe’s arrival in Mars’ orbit, in what is considered the most critical part of the journey to the Red Planet. – The unmanned probe — named “Al-Amal” — Arabic for “Hope” — blasted off from Japan last year, marking the next step in the United Arab Emirates’ ambitious space programme. Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP
12/14
A street artist is hit by water splashed by police during a protest against police violence after the murder of a street artist by the local police, in Panquipulli in Santiago, February 06, 2021. – A street artist died after being shot by a police officer in the middle of an identity check on Friday in the town of Panguipulli, in southern Chile, causing the rejection of hundreds of people who carried out violent incidents. Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP
13/14
A child rides a sledge during the first official snow storm in The Netherlands in ten years, in Heiloo on February 7, 2021. Photo by Koen van Weel / ANP / AFP
14/14
Pedestrians and traffic pass the front of what is dubbed ‘London’s thinnest house’ (painted blue) in west London on February 5, 2021. – Wedged neatly between a doctor’s surgery and a shuttered hairdressing salon, the five floor house in Shepherds Bush is just 5ft 6ins (1.6 metres) at its narrowest point and is currently on the market for £950,000 ($1,300,000, 1,100,000 euros). The unusual property, originally a Victorian hat shop with storage for merchandise and living quarters on its upper floors, was built sometime in the late 19th or early 20th century. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)
