24 hours in pictures, 5 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 A nurse tends to a patient infected with COVID-19 in the COVID reanimation unit at the Purpan hospital in Toulouse on February 4, 2021. (Photo by GEORGES GOBET / AFP) 2/10 3/10 Motuary Assistant Hanna Kruger prepares a COVID – 19 deceased body for the family at AVBOB in Pretoria, 5 February 2021. Picture; Nigel Sibanda 4/10 South Africa’s Dean Elgar (L) plays a shot during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 5, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) 5/10 The Hartbeespoort Dam can be seen flowing into the Crocodile River, 5 February 2021, North West. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/10 A woman poses for a photograph at sunset on a pedestrian bridge in Bangkok on February 5, 2021. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) 7/10 A general view shows the National Alpine Ski Center, a venue for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, during a media tour of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games venues in the Yanqing district of Beijing on February 5, 2021. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) 8/10 Protestors burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a demonstration to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Quetta on February 5, 2021. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP) 9/10 Israelis protest amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis against their Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demand his resignation over corruption cases, on January 5, 2021 in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) 10/10 Gift makes his money by collecting recyclable materials in suburbs on trash collection days, he says since more people have been online shopping he is able to collect nearly double the amount of boxes that he can take to the recycle depot. 4 February 2021. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

