Multimedia 5.2.2021 06:01 am

GALLERY: Volunteers clean up Hennops River

Jacques Nelles
An island of trash known as "Polly Island" in the hennops river. The Island of trash forces the water to flow around it causing flooding in the area during heavy rains, 3 February 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Our photographer visited Hennops River to document the clean up operation.

More than 300 bags of recyclables were removed from a poly island which acts as a natural litter trap in the Hennops River in Centurion.

The Hennops Revival organisation, along with other volunteers, removed about 330 bags from the poly island, of which 150 bags were just bottles and the remaining 180 bags of polystyrene.

