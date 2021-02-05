GALLERY: Volunteers clean up Hennops River

More than 300 bags of recyclables were removed from a poly island which acts as a natural litter trap in the Hennops River in Centurion.

The Hennops Revival organisation, along with other volunteers, removed about 330 bags from the poly island, of which 150 bags were just bottles and the remaining 180 bags of polystyrene.

1/4 Johannes Dube looks out at an island of trash known as “Polly Island” in the hennops river. The Island of trash forces the water to flow around it causing flooding in the area during heavy rains, 3 February 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/4 Sibusiso Maphungela who lives in a tent under the Gautrain bridge near the Hennops River takes part in a clean up operation with the Hennops Revival team, 1 February 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles 3/4 Tarryn Johnston from Hennops Revival near hundreds of bags of trash she and her team cleared from in and around the Hennops River, 1 February 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/4 An island of trash known as “Polly Island” in the hennops river. The Island of trash forces the water to flow around it causing flooding in the area during heavy rains, 3 February 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles

1/4 Nkulululeko Mduli who lives in a tent under the Gautrain bridge near the Hennops River takes a break from a clean up operation with the Hennops Revival team, 1 February 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/4 Tents under the Gautrain bridge where some of the people helping keep the river clean often spend the night, 3 February 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles 3/4 Sibusiso Maphungela who lives in a tent under the Gautrain bridge near the Hennops River takes part in a clean up operation with the Hennops Revival team, 1 February 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/4 Sibusiso Maphungela under the Gautrain bridge near the Hennops River where he takes part in some of the cleanup operations along the polluted river, 3 February 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles

