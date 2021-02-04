24 hours in pictures, 4 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 White crosses calling for a stop to farm murders are seen erected alongside the road entering Deneysville, 3 February 2021. Picture: Michel Bega 2/12 A picture taken with a drone shows a capsized ship lying on its side at the destroyed port area at the six months mark since the day of the explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, 03 February 2021 (issued 04 February 2021). At least 200 people were killed, and more than six thousand injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area on 04 August. It is believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH 3/12 A keeper feeds three-month-old female baby white rhino named Azsyifa (C) next to its mother Chuma (R) at Safari Park in Bogor, 04 February 2021. Azsyifa is the offspring of Chuma and a male named Merdeka. The white rhino is near extinction due to years of poaching for rhino horn, according to World Wildlife Fund. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA 4/12 Greyhound busses seen at the Greyhound/Citiliner depot in Amalgam, 4 February 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney 5/12 A general view of Hartbeespoort Dam on February 04, 2021 in Hartbeespoort, South Africa. Hartbeespoort Dam is an arch type dam that functions both as a source of irrigation for farms in the area and as a resort. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu) 6/12 A woman in Lukodi town, where dozens were killed in 2004 by the Lord’s Resistance Army, weeps as she listens to Dominic Ongwen’s verdict on the radio in Lukodi, Uganda, on February 4, 2021. The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on February 4, 2021 convicted Dominic Ongwen, a Ugandan child soldier-turned-Lord’s Resistance Army commander, of war crimes and crimes against humanity. (Photo by Sumy Sadurni / AFP) 7/12 Security personnel sit next to police barricades along a blocked highway as farmers continue to protest against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghaziabad on February 4, 2021. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) 8/12 A folk artist performs a diabolo dragon dance, a traditional Chinese performance, in front of one of the buildings at the Qingshan Ancient Town in Qingzhou, in eastern China’s Shandong province on February 4, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP) 9/12 Sri Lankan military personnel with the army cultural troupe march wearing traditional dresses and holding national flags during the Sri Lanka’s 73rd Independence Day celebrations in Colombo on February 4, 2021. (Photo by LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP) 10/12 A medical worker inoculates a police personnel with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Police headquarters in Srinagar on February 4, 2021. (Photo by Tauseef mustafa / AFP) 11/12 Army supporters waving the armed forces of Burma flag and the national flag participate in a rally Naypyidaw on February 4, 2021 following a military coup that detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (Photo by STR / AFP) 12/12 Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-NY, delivers remarks during a Congressional tribute to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the US Capitol building on February 3, 2021, in Washington, DC. The US Capitol police officer who died after being injured in the January 6 attack by pro-Trump rioters will lie in honor at the building’s Rotunda, lawmakers said Friday, a mark of respect rarely bestowed. Brian Sicknick was reportedly struck in the head with a fire extinguisher while struggling with the rioters who swarmed through the halls of Congress (Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL / AFP)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.