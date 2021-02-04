PICS: South African students in Cuba struggling to survive

South Africans studying medicine in Cuba have sent a distress call to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize about their plight in the Caribbean island.

Their complaints range from a lack of food, appalling living conditions and inadequate stipends that have left them near destitute, while the country’s economic reforms have led to shortages so dire that some don’t even have access to necessities like sanitary pads.

The Cuban government recently decided to end its decades-old dual currency system in favour of a single unified currency, which trades at a rate of 24 pesos/US dollar. The unification was part of a reform of the economy, which also included salary adjustments, price increases and adjustments of subsidies for various items.

For the full story, click here for The Citizen’s Premium coverage.

This, unfortunately, did not bode well for many in the country who depend on government for food and accommodation, including the South African students, who complained that these provisions at the university had gone from bad to worse.

They have requested SA government to increase their stipends, in order for them to acquire private accommodation and buy food.

Meanwhile, they have shared pictures, which show the dire state of affairs.

1/7 The students have shared pictures of what they have been forced to eat – including rice and pork soup, boiled eggs and rolls – on social media, with the situation said to be so dire that women could not afford sanitary pads. 2/7 Shelves are empty in several stores, where students had hoped to buy extra food. 3/7 Some students have shared pictures of their meals, joking that their families can’t even tell what it is supposed to be. 4/7 The students have shared pictures of what they have been forced to eat – including rice and pork soup, boiled eggs and rolls – on social media, with the situation said to be so dire that women could not afford sanitary pads. 5/7 Last week, some of the students lost everything in a fire that broke out in their allegedly overcrowded accommodation in the capital Havana, but no one was injured. 6/7 The students have shared pictures of what they have been forced to eat – including rice and pork soup, boiled eggs and rolls – on social media, with the situation said to be so dire that women could not afford sanitary pads. 7/7 Shelves are empty in several stores, where students had hoped to buy extra food.

READ MORE: SA medical students in Cuba call out for assist from government

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.