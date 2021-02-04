PICS: South African students in Cuba struggling to survive

South Africans studying medicine in Cuba have sent a distress call to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize about their plight in the Caribbean island.
Their complaints range from a lack of food, appalling living conditions and inadequate stipends that have left them near destitute, while the country’s economic reforms have led to shortages so dire that some don’t even have access to necessities like sanitary pads.
The Cuban government recently decided to end its decades-old dual currency system in favour of a single unified currency, which trades at a rate of 24 pesos/US dollar. The unification was part of a reform of the economy, which also included salary adjustments, price increases and adjustments of subsidies for various items.
For the full story, click here for The Citizen’s Premium coverage.
This, unfortunately, did not bode well for many in the country who depend on government for food and accommodation, including the South African students, who complained that these provisions at the university had gone from bad to worse.
They have requested SA government to increase their stipends, in order for them to acquire private accommodation and buy food.
Meanwhile, they have shared pictures, which show the dire state of affairs.
READ MORE: SA medical students in Cuba call out for assist from government
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.