24 hours in pictures, 3 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Boats parked in the Manten Marina are seen 3 February 2021, at the Vaal Dam after a period of heavy rains. The dam is filling up quickly at the moment and is currently at 82 percent. Picture: Michel Bega
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects to late US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC February 2, 2021. Sicknick died on January 7 from injuries he sustained while protecting the US Capitol during the January 6 attack on the building (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / POOL / AFP)
Gravediggers place flowers on the tomb of a victim of Covid-19 at the Municipal Pantheon of Ecatepec, Mexico state, Mexico, on February 2, 2021. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP)
People return to the beach and enjoy a hot summers day at Big Bay on February 02, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the government has eased the current lockdown restrictions and public places like beaches, dams, rivers, parks and public swimming pools will be reopened. (Photo by Gallo Images/Shaun Roy)
Temporary tents are seen along the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati during the annual Hindu religious fair of Magh Mela in Allahabad on February 2, 2021. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)
Indian Air Force’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) ‘Sarang’ acrobatic team performs during the first day of the Aero India 2021 Airshow at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore on February 3, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
Demonstrators take part in a march organised in support of farmers protesting against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms in New Delhi on February 3, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron holds an umbrella next to Slovakia’s Prime Minister Igor Matovic as they give a statement on the sidelines of a working lunch on February 3, 2021 at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
Soldiers ride in military armoured vehicles in Myitkyina, Kachin state on February 3, 2021, as Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was formally charged on Wednesday two days after she was detained in a military coup. (Photo by STR / AFP)
People walk under festive decorations for the upcoming Lunar New Year outside a shopping mall in Bangkok on February 3, 2021. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)
A labourers sleeps by the jetty before unload rice bags from a ship in Yangon on February 3, 2021, as calls for a civil disobedience gather pace following a military coup which saw civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi being detained. (Photo by STR / AFP)
An aerial view taken on February 3, 2021 shows a flooded restaurant near the Sieg river in Mondorf, western Germany, after the nearby Rhine river burst its banks after snow melting and persistent precipitation. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)
Lunar New Year decorations are on display in Taipei, Taiwan, 03 February 2021. Following a cluster of domestic COVID-19 transmissions, Taiwanese people are discouraged to attend large Lunar New Year gatherings, events, while vaccines are expected to arrive in March, according to the Central News Agency. The Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival, falls on 12 February 2021, marking the beginning of the Year of the Ox. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
A worker wearing a protective face mask walks inside the Melbourne Park tennis precinct in Melbourne, Australia, 03 February 2021. Hundreds of players, officials and support staff preparing for the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament are having to test for the coronavirus COVID-19 disease after a worker at one of the tournaments quarantine hotels, the Grand Hyatt Melbourne, tested positive for the virus, media reports stated. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
