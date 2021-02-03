24 hours in pictures, 3 February 2021

13/14

Lunar New Year decorations are on display in Taipei, Taiwan, 03 February 2021. Following a cluster of domestic COVID-19 transmissions, Taiwanese people are discouraged to attend large Lunar New Year gatherings, events, while vaccines are expected to arrive in March, according to the Central News Agency. The Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival, falls on 12 February 2021, marking the beginning of the Year of the Ox. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO