24 Hours in pictures, 2 February 2021

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Turkish Police detained activists supporting Bogazici University students protesting against the appointment by the Turkish government of a new rector in Ankara on February 2, 2021. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP) 2/10 Soldiers keep watch at a guesthouse, where members of parliament reside, in the country’s capital Naypyidaw on February 2, 2021, as the party of Myanmar’s toppled leader Aung San Suu Kyi demanded her immediate release after a military coup. (Photo by STR / AFP) 3/10 Sufi dancer Rana Gorgani dances during a photo session in Paris on February 01, 2021. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) 4/10 Graffiti in a loyalist area of south Belfast, Northern Ireland against an Irish sea border is seen on February 2, 2021. – The British government today condemned threats to port workers implementing post-Brexit trade checks in Northern Ireland and called for clear heads to ease tensions. (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP) 5/10 Health workers are being vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, at the basketball court of Argentine club River Plate, bellow the grandstand of the Monumental stadium, in Buenos Aires on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Juan MABROMATA / AFP) 6/10 French policemen prevent members of marine conservation organisation Sea Shepherd Conservation Society (SSCS) holding a banner reading “Thousands of dolphins like this one are massacred each year in France so that you can eat fish” from leaving as they stand behind layed-out bodies of dolphins found the day before on beaches of the western French coasts of Vendee, during a demonstration to denounce non selective fishing, on February 2, 2021, in front of the national assembly in Paris. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) 7/10 A mound of snow is seen outside Times Square in New York on February 2, 2021. – A huge snowstorm has brought chaos to the United States’ east coast, shuttering airports, closing schools and forcing the postponement of coronavirus vaccinations into Tuesday morning as New York City steeled itself for possibly one of its heaviest ever snowfalls. New York declared a state of emergency restricting non-essential travel, moved all children back to remote learning and rescheduled long-awaited vaccine shots as some parts of the city were hit by more than 18 inches (1.5 feet) of snow. CNN meteorologists said that figure could reach two feet before the storm comes to an end. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) 8/10 A volunteer carries old fishing nets as she cleans a stretch of the mangrove coastline in the protected wetlands area of Joal Fadiouth on February 2, 2021. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP) 9/10 A health worker receives a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, at the basketball court of Argentine club River Plate, bellow the grandstand of the Monumental stadium, in Buenos Aires on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Juan MABROMATA / AFP) 10/10 Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals warms up before playing against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena on February 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. Patrick Smith/Getty Images/AFP

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.